FRANKFURT Dec 9 Germany has named 16 generic
drugmakers, including Stada and Dr. Reddy's
, that produce drugs affected by its suspension of
marketing approval over concerns about clinical trials conducted
by an Indian company.
Regulators in France, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg last
week suspended marketing approval for 25 drugs over the quality
of trial data from India's GVK Biosciences.
Germany's Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices
(BfArM) on Tuesday published a list of 80 affected products,
including multiple entries for different dosages of the same
active ingredients, and the drugmakers that marketed them.
The companies affected also include U.S. drugmaker Mylan
as well as German subsidiaries of India's Torrent
Pharmaceuticals and Lupin.
The drugs include generic versions of blood thinner Plavix,
also called clopidogrel, or generic version of heartburn
treatment Nexium, or esomeprazol.
BfArM said there is no shortage of freely available
treatments that have the same active ingredients as the
suspended drugs.
French and German regulators have said they were
investigating the drug approvals based on clinical trials, which
were meant to show that these generic drugs were equivalent to
the original branded versions, conducted by GVK Bio between 2008
and 2014.
The regulators said that anomalies were found in the way
electrocardiograms (ECG) were monitored by GVK Biosciences
during the bioequivalence studies. GVK has disputed the
findings.
Germany's BfArM reiterated on Tuesday that there have been
no signs that the health of patients was put at risk.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Goodman)