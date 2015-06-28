* Smaller drugmakers under pressure to opt out of U.S.
market
* Large drugmakers still struggling to resolve FDA issues
* Opportune time for larger firms to buy small ones - banker
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, June 29 India's smaller generic
drugmakers, struggling to cope with a bruised reputation and
tougher regulation in the United States, are under pressure to
consider branching out to new, less-profitable markets or sell
out to larger rivals.
Two years after its most high-profile regulatory setback to
date in the United States - Ranbaxy's $500 million
U.S. fine for drug safety violations - India's $15 billion a
year generic drug industry is still rebuilding its image in its
biggest market.
Many of its top firms are facing sanctions at some of their
factories, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
tightens checks and its approvals process.
Combined with government-mandated price controls on drugs at
home, that is piling pressure on smaller players.
"If they want to have a presence globally, they have to make
investments. If they can't, then they'll have to focus on other
markets or scale back their ambition outside of India, and
that's probably what will happen," said Subhanu Saxena, CEO of
Cipla, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by revenue.
Ashok Anand, president of Hikal Ltd, a
Mumbai-based drugmaker with a market value of $167 million, said
some peers were putting themselves on the block.
"If they cannot deal with the stricter regulations, they
might just prefer to sell out," he said.
Pressure on U.S. sales has been felt across the Indian
industry, with all drugmakers hit by delays in FDA approvals as
the U.S. safety body overhauls its review process. Growth in
U.S. revenue for drugmakers slowed to 14 percent in the year to
March 2015, less than half what it was in the year to March
2012, according to brokerage Edelweiss.
But for larger players who want to plug gaps or, for the
likes of Glenmark and Aurobindo who aim to
grow in the United States, this pressure has lowered prices and
could pave the way for attractive deals, bankers said.
"Now that some of the smaller companies are reeling under
intensive regulatory scrutiny and want to cash out on their
investments, valuations would be much more realistic," said the
head of India M&A at a large European bank in Mumbai.
SPENDING SPREE
Indian manufacturers say they have spent millions in
high-end testing equipment, improved training and have hired
larger teams in quality control since Ranbaxy was fined for
manipulating clinical data.
Some consultants estimate spending on compliance has more
than doubled to reach about 6 to 7 percent of sales for the
larger companies.
But while the number of U.S. export bans issued to Indian
companies fell to eight in 2014 from 21 in 2013, according to
FDA data, the agency continues to find manufacturing violations
at the plants of some of the biggest drugmakers in the country,
an indication of the pervasiveness of the problem.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Wockhardt,
Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cadila Healthcare
have all faced FDA rebukes over the past year.
Smaller firms Ipca and Aarti Drugs faced
FDA bans on their plants this year.
These failures - which executives blame on India's "quick
fix" culture and consultants blame on a failure to prioritise
compliance - have clouded short-term growth prospects and added
to pressure on smaller players, pushing some to look elsewhere.
"They can choose to be in lesser-regulated markets, such as
Latin America, where there is a lot of demand. But they will
have to live with much thinner margins," said the finance
director of a small Indian drugmaker, who did not want to be
named. "It's survival of the fittest."
(Additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Clara
Ferreira Marques and Muralikumar Anantharaman)