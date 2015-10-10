(Corrects Oct. 9 story to say 1mg gets up to 60 mln hits a year
By Aditya Kalra and Zeba Siddiqui
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Oct 9 As many as 850,000 small
chemist shops in India will shut for a day next week to protest
against a burgeoning online pharmacy industry that is attracting
big money backers.
Healthcare provider Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
plans to start online drug sales in India, while Zigy,
and Sequoia Capital-backed 1mg already have e-pharmacies to tap
a retail market IMS Health says is worth about $13 billion.
Varun Gupta, head of medical affairs at 1mg said the company
gets up to 60 million hits a year on its website and its mobile
app has been downloaded 3.5 million times since 2012.
Indian law does not regulate e-pharmacies.
The one-day nationwide strike on Oct. 14, called by the All
India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) comes as a
government panel started working on regulations for the sector.
Drug retailers say e-pharmacies challenge their businesses
and would allow medicines that could be abused to be sold
without verification. They also say the online pharmacies make
it easier to use one prescription to purchase medicines numerous
times.
"Our children are savvy to social media. If they put one
prescription online, they will take a picture and send it to
other companies to get medicines," AIOCD President J.S. Shinde
said.
The group will also organise a street protest in the capital
New Delhi. An indefinite strike will be considered if the
government does not stop online sales, Shinde said.
Medical shops in hospitals and 24-hour pharmacies will not
be shut.
A drug regulator in the state of Maharashtra who is aware of
the deliberations on the issue called AIOCD's decision
"premature" and said draft guidelines were several months away.
Regulators began checks after online retailer Snapdeal was
found selling prescription medicines online without
prescriptions in May. Snapdeal was forced to delist some
products and sellers.
But drug sales, even at traditional shops in India, are
weakly regulated. Pharmacists often sell medicines without
verifying prescriptions.
E-pharmacies said they were not violating drug laws and
customers needed to upload prescriptions before buying regulated
drugs.
"We expect new regulations to give clarity for online
players to exist," said Hemant Bhardwaj, chief executive at
Zigy.
Apollo's Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy told Reuters
they will start online drug sales once the new regulations are
finalised.
Consumers are attracted by the convenience.
"A huge database of medicines makes it a one-stop shop,"
said Thongsuanmung Vualnam, a New Delhi health consultant who
recently started shopping for drugs online.
