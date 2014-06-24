* Price caps expanded to 348 drugs last year from 74
* Expansion of price caps to hit earnings of drugmakers
* Health ministry panel meets on Tuesday to consider plan
(Adds comments from source after panel meeting, Glaxo response,
updates share prices)
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, June 24 India is likely to raise the
number of drugs deemed essential and therefore subject to price
caps to improve affordability, said people directly involved in
the process.
A panel convened by India's health ministry met for the
first time on Tuesday to consider adding more drugs to the list
of essential medicines, all of which would then come under price
caps, one of the people said.
The move would make the drugs more affordable in a country
where 70 percent of the 1.2 billion people live on less than $2
a day and less than 20 percent are covered by health insurance.
Bringing more drugs under price controls would dash hopes
for an easing of the populist drug policies of the previous
federal government by the new, business-friendly Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, industry analysts said.
"It is surprising that yet another committee is being formed
(on price control)," a top executive at the Indian unit of a
large global pharmaceutical company said, declining to be named
due to the sensitivity of the issue. "This (is) quite the
antithesis of what is the purported philosophy of the new
government."
The panel aims to finalise within six months the expanded
list of essential drugs that will be subjected to price
controls, and it would take two months to make it public,
another person said, after the committee's meeting.
Making more drugs subject to price caps will draw the ire of
global drugmakers like Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc
and Abbott Laboratories, all of which have a
large presence in India's $15 billion pharmaceutical industry.
The global drugmakers have already been hit by wide-ranging
government-imposed price reductions and a legal system with a
history of disallowing patent protection in recent years in an
emerging market that is a vital growth driver for the firms.
The move, if implemented, will also affect local drugmakers
including Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd and Wockhardt Ltd
, who are relying on domestic sales after being hit by
several U.S. regulatory bans due to poor production quality.
India last year raised the number of drugs that are subject
to price controls to 348 from 74 earlier, covering up to 30
percent of the total drugs sold in the country, according to
industry officials.
India's pharmaceutical sector share market index extended
its loss after Reuters reported the panel's meeting and it ended
down 0.3 percent on Tuesday, while the main Mumbai market index
closed 1.4 percent higher.
Shares in GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the
Indian unit of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, reversed their early gains
to end flat, while Lupin Ltd, India's fourth-largest
drugmaker by revenue, ended down 0.2 percent.
ESSENTIAL LIST
The panel will seek the views of the pharmaceutical industry
and other stakeholders before finalising the list and will
review drugs covering all therapeutic areas, said the person,
who spoke to Reuters after the meeting.
Anti-infective drugs command the largest share in the Indian
pharmaceuticals market, followed by gastrointestinal disorders,
cardiac and respiratory diseases, according to some industry
reports.
All the participants of the 13-member panel are government
officials, mostly from the health ministry, though the head of
the panel can nominate five industry experts including doctors,
according to a government document obtained by Reuters.
"I can only hope the government would take a consultative
approach and get the views of all stakeholders before taking any
decision on this issue," said a senior executive at a lobby
group familiar with the development.
India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Secretary for the
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lov Verma did not respond
to requests for comment on the panel meeting.
Healthcare activists say that India needs to expand its list
of medicines in the so-called National List of Essential
Medicines (NLEM) to improve access as the drugs that are under
price caps now don't adequately address healthcare needs.
Many medicines, such as the anti-infection agent amikacin,
and the antibiotic cycloserine, which are included in the World
Health Organisation's essential medicines list, are not included
in the Indian NLEM, said Chinu Srinivasan, member of the All
India Drug Action Network, which has been campaigning for drug
price caps.
DECLINING MARGINS
The pharmaceutical industry, however, has primarily blamed
such price controls for declining profit margins in India with
companies still struggling with last year's expansion of the
price cap list.
Profit margins at the level of earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation at GlaxoSmithKline's Indian
unit fell to 20.7 percent in 2013 from 31.3 percent the previous
year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Most companies have taken the last round of price cuts in
their stride, (but) they are not happy about it," said Sujay
Shetty, India pharmaceuticals and life sciences leader at
consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers.
"I don't think the industry would be receptive to another
round of price cuts."
Prices of the generic drugs sold in India are already low
compared with some unregulated markets and the addition of more
drugs in the price cap list would pile more pressure on the
companies' revenue, industry officials said.
The price for GlaxoSmithKline's antibiotic Augmentin in
India dropped 44 percent for a packet of six tablets after it
was included in the price cap list last year.
A GlaxoSmithKline spokesman in London said the company would
not comment on the "speculation" that more drugs could be added
to the price cap list, but said it supports the government's
"intention to increase affordability of essential medicines for
patients who need them."
Pharmaceutical sales in India, a key emerging market with
sales of patented drugs in Western countries slowing, recorded
about 6 percent growth in 2013-2014 - its lowest ever - mainly
due to price controls, according to research firm Crisil.
Pricing pressure was a factor in researcher IMS Health
projecting India will be the world's 11th biggest pharmaceutical
market by 2017, from 13th in 2012, rather than eighth by 2016 as
forecast less than two years ago.
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler in London; Writing by
Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Matt Driskill, Greg Mahlich)