By Ben Hirschler and Zeba Siddiqui
| LONDON/MUMBAI, July 7
LONDON/MUMBAI, July 7 Another Indian clinical
research organisation, Quest Life Sciences of Chennai, is in
trouble over defective trials work, according to a warning
issued by the World Health Organization.
The action by the United Nations health agency follows an
earlier scandal over drug testing at GVK Biosciences, which
resulted in approvals for hundreds of generic drugs being
withdrawn in Europe.
India's drug industry, a source of cheap generic medicines
to countries worldwide, has been tarnished in recent years by a
series of quality problems at various companies, including
manufacturing and clinical data shortfalls.
In the case of Quest, the World Health Organization (WHO)
said there had been "critical" lapses in a trial of HIV drugs,
including the fact that two-thirds of patients'
electrocardiograms (ECGs) turned out to be duplicates.
"Subject details ... and dates had been changed by the
company, in the majority of cases, to make the ECGs appear as if
they were from each of the different subjects," it said.
The WHO inspectors also criticised the standard of
record-keeping in the trial, including apparent attempts to hide
documents from inspectors.
The WHO, which checks on medicines used by U.N. agencies
like UNAIDS and UNICEF, issued a "notice of concern" to Quest
last week. (here)
Joseph Kamlesh, Quest's head of operations, told Reuters the
issue was isolated and could not be compared with the problems
at GVK, which concerned multiple regulators.
"We expect this issue will be resolved in six months. We
have not lost any contracts or clients, we have a very good
relationship with them," he said.
Quest has around 100 clients that it serves on and off, but
for the past two to three years it has been working for 25
companies, he added.
Its work has been used to support drug applications in
Europe, the United States, Australia, Russia, South Africa and
the Philippines, according to its website.
Kamlesh said that since the WHO's surprise audit of its
facilities last October, it had also been visited by U.S.,
British and Spanish regulators.
"The FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) has cleared our
plant after making some initial observations, while the Spanish
and UK authorities are yet to issue a final response," he said.
Quest's trial of HIV drugs was carried for India's Micro
Labs, which was itself the subject of a WHO "notice of concern"
in 2014. Micro Labs officials were not immediately available.
The Indian pharmaceutical contract research market is
expected to reach $1 billion in 2016, from $485 million in 2012,
according to consultants Frost & Sullivan. But some executives
fear it could be undermined by reputational issues.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Keith Weir)