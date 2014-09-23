NEW DELHI, Sept 23 India's decision to withdraw
the drug pricing authority's powers to fix the prices of
non-essential medicines will be on a prospective basis, and will
not affect price caps imposed in July on 108 drugs, a senior
government official said on Tuesday.
The official in the drug pricing authority declined to be
named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The Department of Pharmaceuticals withdrew guidelines issued
on May 29 that gave the National Pharmaceutical Pricing
Authority (NPPA) the powers to fix the prices of drugs that are
not on the essential medicines list, the latter said in a notice
late on Monday.
"It's a prospective withdrawal, not a retrospective
withdrawal" the official told Reuters.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Ryan Woo)