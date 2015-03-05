MUMBAI, March 5 A panel of advisors to the
Indian government has recommended that late-stage clinical
trials be waived under certain conditions for some new drugs
already being sold on international markets.
Indian law requires all medicines to be tested in late-stage
clinical trials before being approved for sale. The requirements
can be shortened, deferred, or omitted in certain cases, such as
life-threatening diseases.
The recommendations were made last month at a meeting of the
Drugs Technical Advisory Board, which advises the central and
state governments on technical matters related to drug
regulations.
The 19-member panel agreed that clinical trials for new
drugs already selling in a "well regulated country" may be
waived, if the safety and efficacy of the drug is found to be
"favourable", according to minutes of the meeting.
The evaluation of such new drugs should be made in
consultation with experts on specific therapeutic areas, the
panel advised.
A waiver to late-stage trials would significantly speed up
the approvals process for new drugs and will likely be cheered,
chiefly by foreign drugmakers who have decried India's strict
rules and red tape around clinical trial approvals.
The recommendations were posted on the drugs regulator
Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's website last week.
They will now go to the health ministry for approval before
new rules can be implmented, three members of the panel said on
the condition of anonymity as the details are not public yet.
"The waivers will be granted in very rare circumstances, and
the global clinical trials of the drug will also be closely
looked at to ensure ethnic differences do not affect the
efficacy or safety of the drug," one of the members said.
