By Karen Rebelo and Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, Dec 22 Investors in India's $15 billion
pharmaceutical industry are favouring smaller firms with little
or no exposure to the United States, where increasingly tight
regulatory controls have burnt two of the country's biggest
drugmakers over the past month.
Heavyweight generics makers, led by Sun Pharma and
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, have long been seen as a
conservative bet for domestic and foreign funds eyeing India, as
these firms rely on the United States - the world's biggest
pharmaceuticals market - for the bulk of their revenue.
But investors now say the prospects for these drugmakers are
uncertain after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in
November and December issued warnings over the manufacturing
standards at Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's, raising doubts about a
costly two-year-old campaign to revamp processes.
Both firms are India's biggest drugmakers by revenue.
"The regulators have really turned up the heat on the
sector," said Jane Andrews, a partner at London-based investment
management firm Smith & Williamson, which recently exited its
holding in Sun Pharma.
Even though the FDA has issues several warnings to Indian
pharma firms over the past two years, the latest reprimands sent
the BSE Healthcare index down almost 10 percent in
November, its biggest monthly percentage fall since Oct. 2008.
Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma lost a combined 45 percent of their
value that month.
The warnings also prompted investors to hedge their bets and
buy into smaller pharma firms such as fifth-largest drugmaker
Cipla, Indoco Remedies and Biocon Ltd
, which are more focused on India and other emerging
markets and less on the United States, where growth has been
lukewarm because of regulatory issues and slow drug approvals.
G Chokkalingam, the founder of Equinomics, a Mumbai-based
research and fund advisory firm, said he now favoured stocks in
smaller firms such as Biocon and JB Chemicals
, which together make up 5 percent of his portfolio.
Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy's account for about 0.5 percent.
"If this (regulatory) process is going to take some time,
maybe people would go underweight on these stocks and wait for
some more time, but I don't think anyone will walk away,"
Chokkalingam said.
"The market is so huge, they can't afford to lose it."
Investors also rushed to subscribe last week to the initial
public offering of Alkem Laboratories Ltd IPO-ALKE.BO, which
gets about three-quarters of its sales from India. It raised
over $200 million after pricing the offer at the top end of the
indicated range.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Miral Fahmy)