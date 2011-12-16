MUMBAI Dec 16 India's pigeon peas, a
yellow lentil used to make the popular dal dish, could rise 10
percent in the next two months as output falls on lower yields
and less acreage sown, traders and farmers said, potentially
boosting imports and adding to high inflation.
Pigeon peas are the most sought-after lentil
barring chickpeas in India, the world's biggest producer,
consumer and importer of pulses .
"Yield per hectare has gone down in many regions because of
delayed rains. The total area under cultivation is also lower.
All these trends are indicating lower output," said Amit Jain, a
trader from Nagpur in the biggest producing state, Maharashtra.
Farmers have sown pigeon peas on 3.87 million hectares this
season compared with 4.55 million hectares last year, government
data shows.
However, the government estimates pigeon peas production,
which accounts for over half of the total summer sown pulses
output, at 2.90 million tonnes for 2011/12 against 2.89 million
tonnes last year but well below its 3.08 million tonnes target.
"Prices will definitely go up as the new crop is not looking
good, and imports are getting costlier because of the strong
dollar," said Rajesh Agarwalla, a Delhi-based pulses trader.
Pigeon peas sowing starts with the arrival of monsoon rains
in the second half of June and lasts until the end of July, with
harvesting starting in December.
India consumes around 18-19 million tonnes of lentils
annually, whereas production has been stagnant at 14-15 million
tonnes per annum for years.
To fill the gap, India imports -- mainly from Australia,
Canada and Myanmar. Pulses have around 0.72 percent weight in
the wholesale price index, which is currently up just over 9
percent.
In the year ending March 31, 2011, pulses imports dropped
26.1 percent to 2.77 million tonnes due to a record output in
2010/11.
Out of the total annual pulses imports, around
300,000-400,000 tonnes is pigeon peas.
Imports are particularly costly now as the Indian rupee hits
record lows against the dollar.
ARRIVALS UNLIKELY TO SOFTEN PRICES
Pigeon peas harvested in the new season have started
arriving in the spot markets of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and
Maharashtra state and the pace should pick up by mid-January.
At Gulbarga, a key trading market in Karnataka, daily pigeon
peas arrivals from the new crop stood at 3,000-5,000 bags of 100
kg each. Traders expect supplies to increase to 20,000-25,000
bags in January there.
"Fresh arrivals have started in our market with 3,000-5,000
bags. The quality of the produce is good and the supply pressure
is expected to increase gradually," said Ramchandra Solanki, a
trader from Gulbarga, where new tur -- the local name for pigeon
peas -- was trading around 3,800-4,050 rupees per 100 kg. Prices
have risen by 100-200 rupees per 100 kg in the last 10 days.
"Tur prices are expected to rise by 300-400 rupees
per 100 kg in the next one-two months from the current levels,"
said Sumermal Jain, a trader from Yadgir in Karnataka.
One trader in Maharashtra added that the new year would
provide further insight into the trend.
"Supply pressure will be seen only by the last week of
December or January. Favourable weather conditions are
supporting harvesting operations in our area," said Nitin Taori,
a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo
Winterbottom)