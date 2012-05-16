May 16 Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare
said it has agreed to buy U.S.-based healthcare
information provider Decision Resources Group (DRG) for $635
million as the Indian company looks to expand its global
research and development business.
The acquisition is expected to be completed by June 30, and
generate revenues of $160 million in 2012, Piramal said in a
statement.
DRG provides web-enabled research information using
proprietary database to global healthcare companies for their
research and development projects.