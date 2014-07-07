By Tommy Wilkes
| NEW DELHI, July 7
NEW DELHI, July 7 The Indian conglomerate headed
by billionaire Ajay Piramal is hunting for road projects put up
for sale by stressed developers, betting a change of government
will stimulate growth and revive an infrastructure sector
plagued with delays.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd, which sells drugs and
financial services, has earmarked 50 billion rupees ($837
million) for projects jeopardised by an economy struggling
through its longest period of sub-5 percent growth since the
1980s.
New Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to turn around a
country where one of the world's most extensive road-building
programmes over the past decade ended with at least 600 billion
rupees worth of projects stalled and highways half-built.
"India has never had the balance sheet needed to absorb
these investments. With no third parties coming in, contractors
and developers have only stretched themselves further," Parvez
Umrigar, co-head of Piramal's Structured Investment Group, told
Reuters in a recent interview.
"We believe there is adequate appetite (among developers) in
the market presently for assets to change hands."
Piramal is branching out into roads because infrastructure
is likely to be one of the more visible beneficiaries of any
pro-growth government polices, and competition for assets is
likely to be less than in other infrastructure sectors, Parvez
said.
The company targets 16 percent annual return from investing
in road projects which it will find with State Bank of India
acting as matchmaker, Parvez said.
So far, Piramal expects to buy majority stakes before March
in six projects spanning the country, said Parvez, who left
Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd last year to join Piramal.
Led by one of India's 50 richest people, Piramal has evolved
from a textiles manufacturer in the mid-1980s into a group with
interests in pharmaceuticals, glass, financial services and real
estate.
The group's flagship unit, Piramal Enterprises, has a market
value of $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. Its
shares have risen 27 percent this year, compared with a 23
percent rise in the benchmark stock index.
RISING INTEREST
Piramal's investment would likely be welcome relief to
heavily indebted developers and could free them to invest in new
projects, which in turn would contribute towards recovery in
both the infrastructure sector and economy.
Road projects typically involve a developer winning a
contract to build an interstate four or six lane highway which
they then operate for a multi-year period on a concession
agreement, often charging tolls to generate revenue which they
share with the government.
But many developers won road contracts by taking on
significant amounts of debt and then ran into trouble by taking
in too little revenue from toll collection as fewer cars used
the roads than forecast.
Even so, strained public finances mean private developers
are widely expected to become more involved with infrastructure.
Competition for road assets is limited, but demand is rising
from firms such as Piramal and private equity funds like the
Macquarie SBI Infrastructure Fund.
"We are seeing an increase in interest from strategic
investors and from financial investors for these sorts of
assets," said Sanjay Sethi, Head of Infrastructure Group at
Kotak Investment Banking.
Roads were particularly in demand because of recent
regulatory change that makes it easier for developers to exit
projects, said Sethi.
"That demand could become wider as the (economic) cycle
progresses."
($1 = 59.8900 Indian Rupees)
