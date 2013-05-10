US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI May 10 India's Piramal Enterprises is looking to exit next year its investment in Vodafone Group Plc's local mobile phone unit, the drugmaker's chairman Ajay Piramal said on Friday.
Piramal owns an 11 percent stake in Vodafone India Ltd, which is the country's second-biggest phone carrier. Piramal had bought the stake in two stages for a total of about 59 billion rupees ($1.1 billion).
Vodafone has the first right to buy the stake from Piramal if a planned listing of the phone unit does not happen within 18 months, Piramal said in February last year. Piramal had said the company expected an annual return of up to 20 percent from the investment.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.