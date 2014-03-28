NEW DELHI, March 28 An Indian Air Force C-130J Hercules cargo plane crashed on Friday in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, an Air Force spokesman said.

A rescue operation was under way after the plane, a heavy lifter of a type made by U.S. Lockheed Martin Corp, came down to the West of the city of Gwalior.

It was not known how many people were on board, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon)