MUMBAI, June 8 India is poised for a turnaround in economic growth in the July-September quarter, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of India's Planning Commission, said on Friday.

Ahluwalia, speaking to reporters on sidelines of a conference in Mumbai, also said he expects India to grow 6.5-7.0 percent in the 2012/13 fiscal year that started in April.

The country's economy grew 5.3 percent in the March quarter, its lowest level in nine years. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Tony Munroe)