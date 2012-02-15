Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI Feb 15 National Spot Exchange Ltd. (NSEL), India's biggest spot commodity bourse, will start trading in platinum coin contracts from March 8, to help investors diversify from gold, its chief executive said.
Anjani Sinha said that the exchange had completed necessary steps for the launch.
The contract will have an unit of 1 gram, he said.
Investors will be able to buy or sell platinum coins in dematerialized form and later take delivery in Mumbai or New Delhi, Sinha said.
NSEL has a daily turnover of 11-12 billion rupees, and the sale of platinum coins will add about 10 percent to revenue, Sinha had said on Feb. 1.
India, which is the largest consumer of gold and silver, imports 10-15 tonnes of platinum annually for use mostly in the auto industry. The metal is used in the production of catalytic converters by automakers. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0