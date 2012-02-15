MUMBAI Feb 15 National Spot Exchange Ltd. (NSEL), India's biggest spot commodity bourse, will start trading in platinum coin contracts from March 8, to help investors diversify from gold, its chief executive said.

Anjani Sinha said that the exchange had completed necessary steps for the launch.

The contract will have an unit of 1 gram, he said.

Investors will be able to buy or sell platinum coins in dematerialized form and later take delivery in Mumbai or New Delhi, Sinha said.

NSEL has a daily turnover of 11-12 billion rupees, and the sale of platinum coins will add about 10 percent to revenue, Sinha had said on Feb. 1.

India, which is the largest consumer of gold and silver, imports 10-15 tonnes of platinum annually for use mostly in the auto industry. The metal is used in the production of catalytic converters by automakers. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)