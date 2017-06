MUMBAI, April 17 India's platinum imports in 2012 are likely to rise as much as 47 percent to 20-22 tonnes as consumers expect the white metal to outperform gold, Anjani Sinha, director of Indian Bullion Market Association told reporters on Tuesday.

India, which is the largest consumer of gold and silver, imports 10-15 tonnes of platinum annually for use mostly in the auto industry. The metal is used in the production of catalytic converters by automakers. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)