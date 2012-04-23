By Atish Patel
| NEW DELHI, April 24
NEW DELHI, April 24 In a narrow residential lane
in west Delhi, a woman calls out in Hindi for people to come and
watch, banging harder than normal on the drum she carries to
shoo away a stray cow.
Within minutes, a curious crowd collects and boys and girls
make themselves comfortable on the dusty ground in front of her,
some waving away flies buzzing in the warm, humid air as they
wait for the street play to start.
Street theatre, an art form with its roots in 1970s leftwing
activism, has now evolved into a direct marketing tool to take
both civic and corporate messages to poor audiences and is
thriving in the streets and alleys of India's slums, spreading
messages from free schooling to responsible drinking.
"It's cheap and effective, and nothing hits like a visual
medium," said Saumya Baijal, a 26-year-old advertising executive
who produces street plays with Ankita Anand, a friend.
The venerable pioneer of Indian street theatre is Jana Natya
Manch - People's Theatre Front, or Janam - which was created
nearly 40 years ago and popularised street theatre as activism.
In 1973, just two years before political unrest caused the
Indian government to declare a state of emergency, the troupe
began performing highly politicized leftist theatre that was
viewed as radical.
The group was propelled into the limelight in 1989 when its
leader, Safdar Hashmi, was murdered at a performance on the
outskirts of Delhi.
The art form now is used less as a counter-culture tactic,
with many new groups - inspired by Janam - taking up street
plays as a way of addressing current Indian social issues.
Anand and Baijal began performing together at university and
continue today as young professionals. Both enjoy the
spontaneity of street theatre, just turning up unannounced and
performing, and the ability to stop people in their tracks as
they go about their daily lives.
Their troupe Aatish, or Fire, recently performed a play on
voting in a densely populated lower-class neighbourhood in north
Delhi, where the street is an extension of the home due to a
lack of space.
In such neighbourhoods, it's not uncommon to see people
bathing, preparing meals and socialising out in the open.
"You can't just go and keep on talking to people forever and
literature isn't available to everyone and not everyone can read
in India. That's why street plays work," Anand said.
Student Siddhant Nakhat leads another group, larger and
younger than Aatish. The aim of his troupe's latest play is to
inform parents that India's landmark right to education act,
which came into force only two years ago, gives every child
between the age of six and 14 the right to free schooling.
HUMOUR AND DRAMA
The 19-year-old believes he's doing a positive thing and is
having fun, using slapstick and verbal humour to engage with his
audiences.
"I really enjoy it. Seeing the reactions, the responses.
People are always telling us to come back and perform again with
different issues," he said.
Where Nakhat uses humour, other groups use drama.
Days after a young mother said she was gang-raped on the
outskirts of Delhi, a theatre group took up the issue in a
performance in the area where the attack took place.
"We know it, we read it, we understand it, but we don't
react against it (rape)," screamed Shilpi Marwaha, the play's
narrator, at the top of her voice. She went on to list facts and
figures on attacks on women from the previous year, her
performance so intense that sweat rose on her face as her
audience listened intently.
Recognising the possibilities, corporate giants have jumped
on the bandwagon, using street theatre to burnish their social
responsibility credentials.
Beer company SABMiller, which owns the Foster's and Peroni
brands, has supported street plays addressing responsible
drinking, while several Vodafone India employees received
training to perform in public as part of a volunteer programme.
"It's infotainment. There's a lot of comedy and humour, but
the end result should be leaving some food for thought in the
mind of the person who has just seen a street play," said Shikha
Mittal, who runs a charity that encourages volunteering.
Safdar Hashmi's widow, Moloyashree, who continues to perform
with Janam, says she is "very happy" that street theatre
continues to thrive in the age of the Internet.
"We've been around and active and relentless," she said.
(Reporting by Atish Patel; editing by Elaine Lies)