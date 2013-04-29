US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Apr 29 The following are the historical prime lending rates (PLR) of State Bank of India, ICICI Bank & Standard Chartered Bank. State Bank of India =================== Date Prime Lending Rate (SBAR - State Bank Advance Rate) ---- -------------------------------- 04-Feb-13 14.45 27-Sep-12 14.50 13-Aug-11 14.75 11-Jul-11 14.25 12-May-11 14.00 25-Apr-11 13.25 14-Feb-11 13.00 03-Jan-11 12.75 21-Oct-10 12.50 17-Aug-10 12.25 29-Jun-09 11.75 01-Jan-09 12.25 10-Nov-08 13.00 12-Aug-08 13.75 27-Jun-08 12.75 27-Feb-08 12.25 16-Feb-08 12.50 09-Apr-07 12.75 20-Feb-07 12.25 27-Dec-06 11.50 02-Aug-06 11.00 01-May-06 10.75 01-Jan-04 10.25 05-May-03 10.50 01-Nov-02 10.75 01-Apr-02 11.00 19-Feb-01 11.50 12-Aug-00 12.00 01-Apr-00 11.25 01-May-99 12.00 01-May-98 13.00 02-Apr-98 13.50 22-Jan-98 14.00 01-Nov-97 13.00 01-Jul-97 13.50 16-Apr-97 14.00 01-Nov-96 14.50 06-Sep-96 15.50 ICICI Bank ========== Date Prime Lending Rate (I-BAR - ICICI Bank Benchmark Advance Rate) ---- ------------------------------------------- 23-Apr-12 18.50 13-Aug-11 18.75 04-Jul-11 18.25 07-May-11 18.00 24-Feb-11 17.50 03-Jan-11 17.00 06-Dec-10 16.75 18-Aug-10 16.25 05-Jun-09 15.75 22-Apr-09 16.25 01-Jan-09 16.75 01-Aug-08 17.25 01-Jul-08 16.50 01-Apr-07 15.75 09-Feb-07 14.75 18-Dec-06 13.75 12-Jun-06 13.25 13-Mar-06 12.75 13-Feb-06 11.75 03-Jan-06 11.25 09-Feb-05 11.00 17-Nov-04 10.50 16-Oct-04 10.00 05-May-04 09.75 19-Mar-04 10.00 01-Jan-04 10.50 Standard Chartered Bank ======================= Date Benchmark Prime Lending Rate ---- ---------------------------- 25-Jul-08 14.25 20-Apr-07 13.00 Latest PLR rates : - Quaterly PLR rates : - (If you have a query or comment on this story contact Mumbai RRU Desk at +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or email rru.data@reuters.com)
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)