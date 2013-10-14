US STOCKS-Wall St posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
Oct 14 The following are the historical prime lending rates (PLR) of State Bank of India, ICICI Bank & Standard Chartered Bank. State Bank of India =================== Date Prime Lending Rate (SBAR - State Bank Advance Rate) ---- -------------------------------- 19-Sep-13 14.55 04-Feb-13 14.45 27-Sep-12 14.50 13-Aug-11 14.75 11-Jul-11 14.25 12-May-11 14.00 25-Apr-11 13.25 14-Feb-11 13.00 03-Jan-11 12.75 21-Oct-10 12.50 17-Aug-10 12.25 29-Jun-09 11.75 01-Jan-09 12.25 10-Nov-08 13.00 12-Aug-08 13.75 27-Jun-08 12.75 27-Feb-08 12.25 16-Feb-08 12.50 09-Apr-07 12.75 20-Feb-07 12.25 27-Dec-06 11.50 02-Aug-06 11.00 01-May-06 10.75 01-Jan-04 10.25 05-May-03 10.50 01-Nov-02 10.75 01-Apr-02 11.00 19-Feb-01 11.50 12-Aug-00 12.00 01-Apr-00 11.25 01-May-99 12.00 01-May-98 13.00 02-Apr-98 13.50 22-Jan-98 14.00 01-Nov-97 13.00 01-Jul-97 13.50 16-Apr-97 14.00 01-Nov-96 14.50 06-Sep-96 15.50 ICICI Bank ========== Date Prime Lending Rate (I-BAR - ICICI Bank Benchmark Advance Rate) ---- ------------------------------------------- 23-Aug-13 18.75 23-Apr-12 18.50 13-Aug-11 18.75 04-Jul-11 18.25 07-May-11 18.00 24-Feb-11 17.50 03-Jan-11 17.00 06-Dec-10 16.75 18-Aug-10 16.25 05-Jun-09 15.75 22-Apr-09 16.25 01-Jan-09 16.75 01-Aug-08 17.25 01-Jul-08 16.50 01-Apr-07 15.75 09-Feb-07 14.75 18-Dec-06 13.75 12-Jun-06 13.25 13-Mar-06 12.75 13-Feb-06 11.75 03-Jan-06 11.25 09-Feb-05 11.00 17-Nov-04 10.50 16-Oct-04 10.00 05-May-04 09.75 19-Mar-04 10.00 01-Jan-04 10.50 Standard Chartered Bank ======================= Date Benchmark Prime Lending Rate ---- ---------------------------- 25-Jul-08 14.25 20-Apr-07 13.00 Latest PLR rates : - Quaterly PLR rates : - (If you have a query or comment on this story contact Mumbai RRU Desk at +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or email rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence at a more than 16-year high.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)