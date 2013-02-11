Feb 11 The following are the historical prime lending rates (PLR) of State Bank of India, ICICI Bank & Standard Chartered Bank. State Bank of India =================== Date Prime Lending Rate (SBAR - State Bank Advance Rate) ---- -------------------------------- 4-Feb-13 14.45 27-Sep-12 14.50 13-Aug-11 14.75 11-Jul-11 14.25 12-May-11 14.00 25-Apr-11 13.25 14-Feb-11 13.00 03-Jan-11 12.75 21-Oct-10 12.50 17-Aug-10 12.25 29-Jun-09 11.75 01-Jan-09 12.25 10-Nov-08 13.00 12-Aug-08 13.75 27-Jun-08 12.75 27-Feb-08 12.25 16-Feb-08 12.50 09-Apr-07 12.75 20-Feb-07 12.25 27-Dec-06 11.50 02-Aug-06 11.00 01-May-06 10.75 01-Jan-04 10.25 05-May-03 10.50 01-Nov-02 10.75 01-Apr-02 11.00 19-Feb-01 11.50 12-Aug-00 12.00 01-Apr-00 11.25 01-May-99 12.00 01-May-98 13.00 02-Apr-98 13.50 22-Jan-98 14.00 01-Nov-97 13.00 01-Jul-97 13.50 16-Apr-97 14.00 01-Nov-96 14.50 06-Sep-96 15.50 ICICI Bank ========== Date Prime Lending Rate (I-BAR - ICICI Bank Benchmark Advance Rate) ---- ------------------------------------------- 23-Apr-12 18.50 13-Aug-11 18.75 04-Jul-11 18.25 07-May-11 18.00 24-Feb-11 17.50 03-Jan-11 17.00 06-Dec-10 16.75 18-Aug-10 16.25 05-Jun-09 15.75 22-Apr-09 16.25 01-Jan-09 16.75 01-Aug-08 17.25 01-Jul-08 16.50 01-Apr-07 15.75 09-Feb-07 14.75 18-Dec-06 13.75 12-Jun-06 13.25 13-Mar-06 12.75 13-Feb-06 11.75 03-Jan-06 11.25 09-Feb-05 11.00 17-Nov-04 10.50 16-Oct-04 10.00 05-May-04 09.75 19-Mar-04 10.00 01-Jan-04 10.50 Standard Chartered Bank ======================= Date Benchmark Prime Lending Rate ---- ---------------------------- 25-Jul-08 14.25 20-Apr-07 13.00 Latest PLR rates : - Quaterly PLR rates : - (If you have a query or comment on this story contact Mumbai RRU Desk at +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or email rru.data@reuters.com)