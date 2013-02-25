US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
Feb 25 The following are the historical prime lending rates (PLR) of State Bank of India, ICICI Bank & Standard Chartered Bank. State Bank of India =================== Date Prime Lending Rate (SBAR - State Bank Advance Rate) ---- -------------------------------- 4-Feb-13 14.45 27-Sep-12 14.50 13-Aug-11 14.75 11-Jul-11 14.25 12-May-11 14.00 25-Apr-11 13.25 14-Feb-11 13.00 03-Jan-11 12.75 21-Oct-10 12.50 17-Aug-10 12.25 29-Jun-09 11.75 01-Jan-09 12.25 10-Nov-08 13.00 12-Aug-08 13.75 27-Jun-08 12.75 27-Feb-08 12.25 16-Feb-08 12.50 09-Apr-07 12.75 20-Feb-07 12.25 27-Dec-06 11.50 02-Aug-06 11.00 01-May-06 10.75 01-Jan-04 10.25 05-May-03 10.50 01-Nov-02 10.75 01-Apr-02 11.00 19-Feb-01 11.50 12-Aug-00 12.00 01-Apr-00 11.25 01-May-99 12.00 01-May-98 13.00 02-Apr-98 13.50 22-Jan-98 14.00 01-Nov-97 13.00 01-Jul-97 13.50 16-Apr-97 14.00 01-Nov-96 14.50 06-Sep-96 15.50 ICICI Bank ========== Date Prime Lending Rate (I-BAR - ICICI Bank Benchmark Advance Rate) ---- ------------------------------------------- 23-Apr-12 18.50 13-Aug-11 18.75 04-Jul-11 18.25 07-May-11 18.00 24-Feb-11 17.50 03-Jan-11 17.00 06-Dec-10 16.75 18-Aug-10 16.25 05-Jun-09 15.75 22-Apr-09 16.25 01-Jan-09 16.75 01-Aug-08 17.25 01-Jul-08 16.50 01-Apr-07 15.75 09-Feb-07 14.75 18-Dec-06 13.75 12-Jun-06 13.25 13-Mar-06 12.75 13-Feb-06 11.75 03-Jan-06 11.25 09-Feb-05 11.00 17-Nov-04 10.50 16-Oct-04 10.00 05-May-04 09.75 19-Mar-04 10.00 01-Jan-04 10.50 Standard Chartered Bank ======================= Date Benchmark Prime Lending Rate ---- ---------------------------- 25-Jul-08 14.25 20-Apr-07 13.00 Latest PLR rates : - Quaterly PLR rates : - (If you have a query or comment on this story contact Mumbai RRU Desk at +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or email rru.data@reuters.com)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.