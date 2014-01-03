NEW DELHI Jan 3 India's prime minister,
Manmohan Singh, will hand over the top job to a new leader after
general elections due by May, he said on Friday.
"In a few months' time, after the general election, I will
hand the baton over to a new prime minister," Singh said in a
rare press conference.
Singh has been India's prime minister for the last decade
and has headed a coalition government led by the Congress party.
Singh added he hoped his successor would be one chosen by the
current coalition.
The Congress faces an uphill struggle for re-election in the
upcoming polls due to an economic slowdown and a string of
corruption scandals.
(Reporting by Shyamantha Asokan; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)