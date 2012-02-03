NEW DELHI Feb 3 India's economy is expected to grow by 7 to 7.5 percent in the current fiscal year ending March, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said in a speech on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 8.4 percent in the year to March 2011.

Growth is slowing after a prolonged bout of monetary policy tightening that saw 13 interest rate increases since March 2010, as well as sluggish investment and weak global conditions.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI)