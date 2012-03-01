By Sumanta Dey
| BANGALORE, March 1
BANGALORE, March 1 India's manufacturing
sector expansion slowed slightly in February from a month ago,
although the pace of growth remained healthy as new orders
touched a 10-month high, a business survey showed on Thursday.
The HSBC manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
, compiled by Markit, eased to 56.6 in February from
57.5 in January, which was an eight-month high.
The index has held above the 50 mark that separates growth
from contraction for almost three years, although the outlook
painted by official data is not as rosy.
Strong growth in the new orders sub-index, which rose to
62.8 in February, and factory output drove the expansion in the
sector.
However, employment contracted for the first time in three
months and export orders grew at their slowest pace since
November, the survey showed.
"Activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand in
February, although at a slightly slower pace. Output growth
eased and employment fell, but domestic orders grew at a faster
clip," said Leif Eskesen, economist at HSBC.
Price pressures also rose, with the sub-index for output
prices, or the cost of finished products, hitting an 11-month
high, and the survey suggests inflation could tick up.
A fall in India's headline inflation, as measured by the
wholesale price index, to 6.55 percent in January,
its lowest level in more than two years, had raised expectations
the Reserve Bank of India could start easing policy.
"PREMATURE TO CUT RATES"
After 13 rate rises to stamp out inflation in between March
2010 and October 2011, the central bank signalled in January it
was shifting its focus to growth by cutting the cash reserve
requirements for banks by 50 basis points.
"These numbers suggest it's premature for the RBI to cut
policy rates at the March meeting and that the easing cycle,
expected to commence in April-June, will have to be gradual,"
Eskesen added.
The PMI survey, showing continued strength, is at odds with
official data which points to a prolonged slowdown in the
manufacturing sector and the wider economy.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) showed factory
activity slowed sharply in December as rate-sensitive sectors
such as capital goods and mining shrank. Output grew an average
1 percent in annual terms for October to December.
As a result, India's economy grew at a slower-than-expected
6.1 percent in the three months to December, the weakest annual
pace in almost three years.
Further, the infrastructure sector, which accounts for 38
percent of industrial output, grew at a feeble 0.5 percent
annual rate in January.
(Edited by Andy Bruce and Ramya Venugopal)