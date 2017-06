BANGALORE, March 5 India's services sector lost momentum in February and firms shed workers for the first time in three months despite growing more confident about the year ahead, a business survey showed on Monday.

HSBC's Business Activity Index, compiled by Markit and based on a survey of around 400 firms, fell to 56.5 in February from 58.0 in January. (Reporting by Deepti Govind; Editing by Jonathan Cable)