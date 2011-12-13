(Repeats item issued late Tuesday)
* For detailed poll responses see
* 19 of 20 economists see no change in rates on Dec 16
* 10 of 16 respondents expect a repo rate cut by end-June
* 14 of 15 polled say CRR to be unchanged at 6 pct on Dec 16
* Most expect CRR cut by end-June, sooner than in earlier
poll
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Dec 13 India's central bank is
widely expected to keep rates on hold at its review on Friday,
but economists in a new Reuters poll expect it to accelerate
monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen in Asia's
third-largest economy.
All but one of the 20 economists surveyed expect the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) to keep rates on hold at its mid-quarter
review on Friday.
The RBI has raised interest rates 13 times since early 2010,
lifting its key lending rate, the repo rate, to
8.50 percent. It signalled in October an inclination to leave
rates on hold in coming months on expectations that persistently
high inflation will begin to ease.
While most economists polled did not forecast an interest
rate cut until the second calendar quarter of 2012 -- retaining
the view held in a poll conducted in mid-October -- they now
expect the central bank to begin trimming the cash reserve ratio
earlier than they did previously.
All but one of 15 respondents expect the central bank to
keep the CRR, the percentage of deposits banks must maintain
with the RBI, firm at 6 percent on Friday, with one expecting a
cut, despite market chatter that the RBI might trim the
requirement in order to ease tight market liquidity.
However, 5 of 11 respondents expect a CRR cut by the end of
the first quarter of 2012, and a majority among the same group
expect a cut by June. In an October poll, the median view held
that CRR would stay at its current 6 percent through September.
Industrial output fell in October for the first time in over
two years as capital goods investment slumped. The plunge of 5.1
percent from a year earlier was far worse than the 0.5 percent
drop economists had forecast in a Reuters poll.
"The authorities should be comforted by signs of moderation
in the headline inflation (if the outcome does not deviate much
from consensus), though still-elevated levels will deter any
possible shift towards an easing bias at least until end-FY12,"
said Radhika Rao, economist with Forecast Pte in Singapore.
India's 2012 fiscal year ends in March.
Headline inflation for November is expected to
ease to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before,
according to a Reuters poll. It is due to be
announced on Wednesday.
While other central banks have eased monetary policy or are
considering doing so, the RBI has been among most aggressive
globally and has been reluctant to press the pause button amid
sticky inflation.
Of 16 poll respondents, 10 expect a repo rate cut of at
least 25 basis points by the end of June. Five expect the rate
to stay at its current 8.50 percent and one expects an increase.
Despite a fast-weakening economy, traders said the central
bank is unlikely to cut interest rates soon as inflation remains
high. A tumbling rupee adds to the central bank's
inflation-management challenge by making imports more expensive.
The Indian rupee slumped to an all-time low of
53.52 to the dollar on Tuesday as shrinking domestic factory
output and worries Europe's debt crisis could dampen global risk
appetite triggered a scramble for dollars. The rupee has lost
about 18 percent from its year-high in late July.
(Additional reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Tony Munroe)