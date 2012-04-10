* 17 of 20 analysts see 25 bps repo rate cut on April 17
* 13 of 19 respondents expect no cut in CRR on April 17
* Fewer repo rate cuts, more CRR cuts seen in FY13 vs March
poll
* For detailed poll responses, see
By Shamik Paul and Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, April 10 The Reserve Bank of India is
likely to cut its repo rate for the first time in three years in
an attempt to lift sagging economic growth, even as high oil and
food prices remain a challenge to managing inflation, a Reuters
poll showed.
Of 20 analysts polled, 17 expect the central bank to cut the
repo rate by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent on
April 17, while three see it unchanged at 8.50 percent.
The RBI has held its key interest rate steady since its
policy review in mid-December, after raising it 13 times from
March 2010 to tame high inflation, most recently in October. Its
last rate cut was in April 2009.
"The driving factor for a repo cut is basically to pull down
the cost of funds. The slowdown in the economy is coming from a
drop in investments, and that has to be reversed," said Saugata
Bhattacharya, an economist with Axis Bank.
Of 19 respondents, 13 expect no cut next week in the cash
reserve ratio (CRR) requirement for banks, or the
share of deposits lenders have to maintain with the RBI.
Only four respondents forecast a 50 bps cut in CRR on April
17, while two see a 25 basis point cut.
In January, the RBI cut CRR by 50 bps, and further reduced
it by 75 bps in March to 4.75 percent to ease tight liquidity in
the banking system ahead of advance tax payments by companies.
Economists have scaled back their expectations for rate cuts
in the fiscal year that started this month but have increased
their expectations for cuts in CRR since a poll in March.
The median estimate for the repo rate in March 2013 now
stands at 7.75 percent, higher than the estimate of 7.50 percent
in a poll last month. Similarly, the median estimate for CRR is
4 percent, compared with 4.25 percent in March.
India's economy grew at just 6.1 percent in the December
quarter, the slowest in nearly three years.
High food inflation is likely to pinch Indians at least
until July as fruit and vegetable output shrinks, hurt by rising
temperatures and dry conditions, while edible oil and pulses
prices are rallying on lower production and a more expensive
world market.
The country's wholesale price index, the main gauge of
inflation, edged up a faster-than-expected 6.95 percent from a
year earlier in February. Analysts are keenly awaiting the March
inflation data to be announced a day before the RBI's policy.
However, non-food manufactured inflation is likely to remain
low, which will offset some of the impact of high food prices,
analysts said.
Further inflationary pressure could emerge if India cuts
subsidies on diesel and cooking fuels, and if state oil
retailers raise the price of petrol to reflect the rise in
global crude prices.
(Additional reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Tony
Munroe and Ranjit Gangadharan)