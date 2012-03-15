(Repeats poll ahead of policy review)
* 17 of 20 analysts see repo rate unchanged on March 15
* Only 1 respondent sees another 25 bps CRR cut on March 15
* 12 analysts of 14 see repo rate at 8 pct by June-end
* For detailed poll responses, see
By Shamik Paul and Neha Arora
MUMBAI, March 12 The Reserve Bank of India
is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at its policy
review on Thursday ahead of the federal budget, a new Reuters
poll found, which showed expectations for a start to the rate
cut cycle have been pushed back since January.
The RBI will leave its key repo rate unchanged
at 8.50 percent, 17 of 20 analysts polled by Reuters said. In a
January poll, 8 of 22 respondents had forecast a cut by the end
of March.
A recent rally in global oil prices that threatens to derail
India's slowing inflation is also expected to prompt the central
bank to leave interest rates on hold for another month at least.
Analysts said the RBI was unlikely to make a move on
interest rates or cut the cash reserve ratio further before the
government sets its borrowing plan for the next fiscal year
starting in April in the budget to be released on Friday.
The RBI cut the CRR, the share of deposits that
banks must hold with it, by 75 basis points to 4.75 percent on
Friday after the close of local markets, a move that surprised
for its timing and its sharpness.
Only one respondent expects another 25 basis point
cut in the CRR on Thursday, while the rest expect it to be held
steady.
"Expansionary fiscal policy by the government will
constrain the RBI from cutting policy interest rates," said
Sailesh K. Jha, head of Asia Strategy at SEB in Singapore.
"It will also limit the scope for further significant CRR
cuts beyond the 25-50 basis points we are forecasting in the
first half of 2012."
The government is expected to say it plans to borrow 5.3
trillion rupees ($106 billion) in the new fiscal year, up from a
scheduled 5.1 trillion rupees in the current year, when it
releases its budget on March 16, according to a Reuters poll.
Out of 14 respondents, 12 expect the RBI to reduce its key
interest rate by 50 basis points to 8 percent by June-end, while
two analysts expect a slower 25 basis point cut.
The first repo rate cut will be on April 17, when the
central bank announces its annual monetary policy, said Rajeev
Malik, an economist with CLSA in Singapore.
However, he expects the recent rise in oil prices to limit
the room for RBI to cut interest rates.
India's factory output grew its fastest in seven months in
January, powered by a surge in manufacturing including consumer
non-durables, and is likely to give some space to the RBI to
defer its policy easing, analysts said.
($1=50 rupees)
