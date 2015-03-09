* RBI to leave repo rate at 7.50 pct in April meeting
* RBI to cut interest rates gradually through 2015
* Repo rate seen at 7.00 percent by year-end
* Cash reserve ratio to remain unchanged at 4.00 pct this
fiscal
By Sumanta Dey
BENGALURU, March 9 The Reserve Bank of India
will lower interest rates further over the coming year but only
gradually, wary that subdued inflation may pick up again,
according to economists polled by Reuters, who gave only a
one-in-three chance it would act again in April.
The RBI is among a growing number of global central banks
which have recently eased policy, after a steep drop in crude
oil prices since June fuelled fears of deflation in many
economies.
Governor Raghuram Rajan surprised markets last week by
cutting the repo rate to 7.50 percent, its second
mid-meeting cut since January.
Markets had widely expected another cut but the timing came
as a surprise, coming just days after Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's government announced a budget that sought to keep
borrowing in check while increasing infrastructure spending.
That 25 basis point cut is likely to be followed by another
in the June policy review, the poll conducted March 4-9 showed.
Only eight of 26 economists gave a more than 50 percent
probability the RBI would move again at the April 7 meeting.
"With inflation and exchange rate risks likely to increase
towards the end of 2015, the RBI's monetary policy easing will
likely be front-loaded," said Hanna Luchnikava, economist at IHS
Global Insight.
After a cut in the second quarter, economists predict Rajan
will hold rates steady between July to September and again lower
the repo rate to 7.00 percent in the fourth quarter, unchanged
from a January poll.
The cash reserve ratio is likely to remain at 4.00 percent
through this fiscal year.
Supporting the RBI's dovish stance is consumer inflation
, which has cooled rapidly to 5.11 percent in
January from double-digit rates just over a year ago, due to
lower energy and food costs coupled with weak demand from
consumers.
Inflation is now comfortably within the central bank and
government's new target ceiling of 6 percent by January 2016, a
monetary policy overhaul announced in the union budget.
But that is unlikely to lead Rajan into a steep rate cutting
cycle as much of the deceleration in price rises is due to the
slump in global oil prices, which have started to recover
slightly.
An expected mid-year rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve
is also likely to fuel a dollar rally and weaken the Indian
rupee, making imports more costly and pushing inflation higher.
A Reuters poll last week showed the rupee, among
the most stable and best performing emerging currencies this
year, will remain around current levels for most of 2015 before
weakening slightly to 63.50 a dollar in 12 months.
Still, while a spike in inflation could pause the RBI's rate
cuts, none of the economists polled expect Rajan to change track
and tighten policy anytime soon.
That is likely to support sentiment and aid growth in Asia's
third largest economy, which according to a new government
calculation grew 7.5 percent year-on-year in the final three
months of last year.
