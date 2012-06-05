* 15 of 20 expect a rate cut on June 18; 11 see 25 bps cut
* More rate cuts seen in 2012/13 vs April poll
* 6 of 20 expect CRR cut in June, fewer than April poll
* 12 of 16 economists cut India GDP forecast
* For detailed poll responses, see
By Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, June 5 Most economists polled now expect
India's central bank to cut interest rates at its policy review
later this month, driven by dismal economic data, falling oil
prices and recent comments by a central bank official.
For many, that marks a recent change in view.
Of 20 analysts polled, 15 expect the Reserve Bank of India
to cut the policy repo rate on June 18. Of those,
11 expect a 25 basis point cut to 7.75 percent and 4 expect a 50
basis point cut.
The RBI last cut rates on April 17 by a
sharper-than-expected 50 basis points, bringing the repo rate to
8 percent, after which most economists had expected it to leave
rates on hold in June.
In the last Reuters poll, conducted before the RBI's April
policy move, only 2 out of 14 respondents expected the repo rate
to be below 8 percent by the end of June.
While expectations for a rate cut grow, many economists and
traders say only policy reforms by the government can revive
growth for an economy that was expanding near double digits
before the global financial crisis.
"In our view, interest rate cuts are only a quick fix to
growth. Without concomitant fiscal tightening, loose monetary
policy will likely fan inflation and lead to greater
macroeconomic instability down the road," Nomura economists
wrote in a Tuesday note.
Economists have scaled back expectations for a cut in the
cash reserve ratio for banks, the poll showed, as
liquidity conditions improve thanks to government spending.
Only 6 of 20 economists polled expect a June 18 cut in CRR,
which now stands at 4.75 percent after the RBI left it on hold
in April. In the poll before the RBI's April policy meeting, 12
of 13 respondents had expected CRR to be cut by the end of June.
Also, economists have increased their expectations for rate
cuts for the remainder of the fiscal year. The median repo rate
expectation stands at 7.50 percent by the end of March 2013,
compared with 7.75 percent in the early April poll.
The poll also shows that 12 of 16 economists have downgraded
their India economic growth forecasts for the current fiscal
year over the past month, and expect a median 6.5 percent
growth, from 7.0 percent previously.
The case for a rate cut has been fuelled by a far worse than
expected tumble in economic growth for the March quarter to a
nine-year low of 5.3 percent. A drop in global oil prices to
below $100 a barrel from $120 a barrel in mid-April adds to
expectations for rate cuts.
On Monday, RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said falling
global oil prices, declining core inflation and sluggish growth
gives room to cut rates, although he added that high food prices
and a wide fiscal deficit add to inflationary pressures.
(Editing by Tony Munroe)