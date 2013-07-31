BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
MUMBAI, July 31 The government and the Reserve Bank of India are "on the same page" in terms of their broader concerns about managing exchange rate volatility, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao told analysts at a teleconference on Wednesday.
Subbarao also said neither the government nor the central bank target any exchange rate level for the rupee.
The Indian rupee remains close to a record low of 61.21 rupees to the dollar hit on July 8.
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------