MUMBAI, July 31 The government and the Reserve Bank of India are "on the same page" in terms of their broader concerns about managing exchange rate volatility, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao told analysts at a teleconference on Wednesday.

Subbarao also said neither the government nor the central bank target any exchange rate level for the rupee.

The Indian rupee remains close to a record low of 61.21 rupees to the dollar hit on July 8.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)