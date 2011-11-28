Nov 28 - Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* The Indian government gave its first signs of backtracking over a move to allow foreign supermarket giants to enter Asia's third-largest economy on Monday as political opposition grew over one of the most far-reaching economic reforms in years.

The government said in a statement that foreign retailers would have to source 30 percent of their goods from small Indian industries, after previously saying that these purchases could come from any small industries globally.

* India's government faced widespread opposition within parliament on Monday from both political rivals and its own coalition allies like the Trinamool Congress and DMK over last week's move to allow foreign supermarket retailers to enter Asia's third-largest economy.

"It is dangerous to allow FDI in retail trade as it will affect lakhs (hundreds of thousands) of small traders as well as the poor and middle-class consumers," DMK leader M. Karunanidhi said in a statement on Monday.

"The DMK has sounded a note of warning in this regard in the parliament." S

CONTEXT NEWS

* The government last Thursday approved 51 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in supermarkets, paving the way for firms such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Tesco and Carrefour to enter one of the world's largest untapped markets.

Last Friday, a government statement had said supermarkets could not be forced to source their wares from Indian industries as such a policy would not be compliant with guidelines from the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

GDP data for September quarter.

Infrastructure output for October.

April-October fiscal deficit.

October consumer price index.

THURSDAY, Dec. 1

October trade data.

Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT).

India November manufacturing PMI.

FRIDAY, Dec. 2

Data: Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT).