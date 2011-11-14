Nov 14 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* India's inflation trajectory seems to be holding in line with expectations and the October policy guidance given by the central bank still holds, a deputy central banker said on Monday.

"If you look at our month-by-month projection in our policy statement, it's very close to where we expected, both on the headline and the core (inflation). So in that sense, the trajectory seems to be holding up," Subir Gokarn said.

"We haven't seen anything after that might suggest that we need to revise that guidance...so the guidance still stands based on both the growth number and the inflation number."

* India has no plans of raising its fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal year in the next session of Parliament that starts next week, a senior finance ministry source told Reuters.

"We are trying hard to meet the fiscal deficit target. We are looking at all options and we will try to achieve fiscal deficit target until the last minute," the source said.

He added that the market was unnecessarily pushing up bond yields and the rejection of bids at last week's bond sale was a matter of concern.

* Indian banks need to step up efforts to resolve their existing non-performing assets (NPAs) and tighten credit risk management systems, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report on banking on Monday.

The asset quality of banks need to be closely watched in the changing interest rate environment as the sticky loan portfolio of small and medium enterprises might rise, the central bank said in its Report On Trend and Progress Of Banking In India for 2010-11.

* India's headline inflation in October was driven by higher food prices and supply constraints should be addressed to tame food inflation, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday.

CONTEXT NEWS

* In its Oct. 25 mid-quarter review of monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said that a rate hike may not be warranted if inflationary pressures start to ease by December.

Annual wholesale price index (WPI) in October stood at 9.73 percent versus 9.72 percent in September as local prices for energy and food rose despite a sharp pullback in global commodity prices in recent months.

* India on Friday sold only 90 billion rupees of bonds against a target of 130 billion rupees. The central bank rejected all bids received at the sale of the 7.99 percent 2017 bond.

India's fiscal deficit reached almost 71 percent of its full-year target in the first half of the year, casting doubts over its ability to meet budget goals as federal finances feel the pressure of squeezed revenues and slowing growth.

* Rising bad loans have been a rising concern for India's banking sector with rating agency Moody's Investors Service recently downgrading its outlook for India's banking sector to negative.

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, recently reported net NPAs of 2.04 percent at the end of September from 1.7 percent a year earlier, sending its shares down as much as 7.3 percent.

* The food price index in WPI rose an annual 11.06 percent in October compared with 9.23 percent rise in September.

The figures reflect the RBI's inability to achieve a breakthrough in its fight against inflation despite 13 rate rises since March 2010.

India's inflation is the highest among major economies in Asia and has been above the 9 percent mark for eleven straight months.

