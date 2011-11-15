Nov 15 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* Denotes new entry.

* The Indian central bank will take action to ease any strain on liquidity, a deputy governor of the bank said on Tuesday, adding the Reserve Bank of India's objective is to manage liquidity.

"The RBI does not target yields. Our objective is to manage liquidity," Subir Gokarn told reporters on the sidelines of a banking event.

"If we find there is stress on liquidity, we would take action to ease the stress...not with direct objective to target bond yields."

* India's finance ministry is still in talks with the central bank about raising foreign institutional investment (FII) limit in government debt, two finance ministry sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sources said the government has neither finalised the amount of increase nor the timeframe for raising the limit.

* The "real" sector -- core activities of the economy, comprising supply and demand of goods, services and labour -- should drive financial markets, rather than the other way around, India's central bank chief said, referring to the global economy at large.

Duvvuri Subbarao also said on Tuesday a few Indian banks may fall short of the capital adequacy requirements under the Basel III norms.

CONTEXT NEWS

* India raised only 90 billion rupees at a bond auction last Friday against the targeted 130 billion rupees, devolving a large amount on primary dealers and even rejecting all bids for the shorter paper on offer. Last week, a part of the cash management bills on offer remained unsold.

* Currently, the FII limit stands at $10 billion.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao had said in late October any decision on the matter needed to take into account external sector viability issues, besides the government's borrowing needs.

* September industrial output numbers saw growth of just 1.9 percent year on year, the slowest pace in two years.

Basel III norms require banks to shore up their capital adequacy ratios and maintain top quality capital at 7 percent of risk-weighted assets. Top quality capital includes equity capital.

Though Indian banks have much higher capital adequacy ratios than the minimum total capital requirement under Basel III of 8 percent, their so-called Tier I, or equity capital, needs to be shored up to meet the top-level capital requirement, analysts have said.

Basel III also proposes building countercyclical and additional capital buffers. The proposed changes are to be phased in gradually, starting in January 2013 to January 2015, while the creation of a conservation buffer could be set up by banks during January 2016 to 2019.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

THURSDAY, NOV. 17 ---------------- Data: Weekly data on water levels in 81 main reservoirs Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT)

FRIDAY, NOV. 18 -------------- Data: Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT) (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)