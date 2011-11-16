Nov 16 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* Denotes new entry.

* India's cabinet has approved foreign direct investment of up to 26 percent in the pension sector, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday, moving forward on a key reform initiative in the financial sector after years of dithering.

"This is an enabling provision, and the government felt that there should be more exposure to the international market," a senior government source, who declined to be named citing the sensitive nature of the decision, told Reuters.

* The Indian government will aim to pass a slew of legislation in the winter session of parliament commencing on Tuesday, including an anti-corruption bill, the parliamentary affairs minister said on Wednesday.

The parliament will also introduce in its winter session the Food Security Bill, seeking to expand the scope of subsidised food entitlements to the poor, and the Mining Bill, aimed at sharing profits with local communities, Pawan Kumar Bansal said.

CONTEXT NEWS

* The decision, which needs parliament approval to become a law, will give global players access to roughly $12 billion of assets that is expected to grow rapidly as more people join the workforce of Asia's third-largest economy.

* Parliament is due to convene on Nov. 22, with the government under a lot of pressure to create an anti-graft watchdog during the month-long winter session.

Anti-corruption protest leader Anna Hazare, who galvanised middle-class anger and forced a government U-turn with a hunger strike in August, has threatened a new hunger strike if Prime Minister Manmohan Singh does not move quickly to create the watchdog.

The Food Security Bill intends to expand supply of cheaper grains to India's poor, a plan if ratified by parliament could widen the fiscal deficit but secure voter support for the ruling Congress party and its allies.

The new mining bill proposes firms share 26 percent of their earnings with the local communities they displace.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

THURSDAY, NOV. 17

----------------

Data: Weekly data on water levels in 81 main reservoirs

Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT)

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

--------------

Data: Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT) (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)