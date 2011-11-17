Nov 17 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* India is considering to allow qualified foreign investors (QFIs) to invest directly in local equities, a finance ministry source said on Thursday, which would pave the way for overseas retail investors to invest in Indian markets.

* India has raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each, a finance ministry official said on Thursday, to help boost foreign inflows which are inching close to the existing limits.

"The policy has been reviewed in the context of India's evolving macroeconomic situation, the need for enhancing capital flows and making available additional financial resources for India's corporate sector," Thomas Mathew, joint secretary in the finance ministry, told reporters.

* India's central bank will be careful about using foreign exchange reserves aggressively to prop up a depreciating rupee, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, told television channel CNBC TV-18 on Thursday.

"They (forex reserves) are a result of excess of capital inflows over the current account deficit and to that extent they reflect the cushion that we have against our external liabilities," Gokarn said.

"So the use of reserves aggressively to defend the exchange rate which may not be defensible beyond a point means that we end up with the same pressures and with a lower cushion. So we will be very careful about how we use our reserves."

* India's central bank chief Duvvuri Subbarao pushed ahead with a rate hike at the October monetary policy meeting, overruling a majority of external members of an advisory panel who had argued for a pause, minutes released Thursday showed.

Subbarao went against the recommendations and raised the repo rate by 25 basis points on Oct. 25, but signalled a hold in the December policy.

* India will raise limits on external commercial borrowings(ECBs) for corporates if needed, a finance ministry official said on Thursday, adding, there is a strong demand for yuan-denominated debt from Indian corporates.

CONTEXT NEWS

* In August, India allowed foreign investors to buy up to a cumulative $10 billion in domestic equity funds, opening the door wider to capital flows into an expanding economy.

Until then, only foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and overseas Indians were allowed to buy units of domestic mutual funds. Foreign retail investors had to rely on emerging market or country-specific overseas funds to take an exposure to India.

* The limit on foreign institutional investor investment in government bonds has been raised to $15 billion, while those on corporate debt now stands at a combined $45 billion, of which $25 billion must be invested in infrastructure bonds.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the capital markets regulator, is expected to notify the decisions in the next few days, the official said.

* The central bank has maintained in the past that it does not target a specific level for the rupee but steps in only to smoothen excessive currency volatility.

Rupee has been the worst performing currency in Asia so far this year, having shed nearly 11.8 percent of its value. It is down 13.4 percent from its 2011 high reached in late July.

* The increase, which was the 13th in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010 was possibly also the final one, on expectations that persistently high inflation will finally begin to ease starting in December.

The central bank's technical advisory panel on monetary policy has twelve members -- the Governor, the four deputy governors, and seven external experts.

The central bank released minutes of the technical advisory committee on monetary policy that was held on Oct. 19. The RBI takes into account the advice of the committee but the final decision lies with the central bank chief.

* Current ceiling on overseas borrowings by companies is $30 billion. Companies have raised about $20 billion through external commercial borrowings between April and October, said Thomas Mathew, joint secretary in the finance ministry.

Indian firms had borrowed $24.62 billion from overseas in the last fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2011.

