* India is considering to allow qualified foreign investors
(QFIs) to invest directly in local equities, a finance ministry
source said on Thursday, which would pave the way for overseas
retail investors to invest in Indian markets.
* India has raised the ceiling on foreign institutional
investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each,
a finance ministry official said on Thursday, to help boost
foreign inflows which are inching close to the existing limits.
"The policy has been reviewed in the context of India's
evolving macroeconomic situation, the need for enhancing capital
flows and making available additional financial resources for
India's corporate sector," Thomas Mathew, joint secretary in the
finance ministry, told reporters.
* India's central bank will be careful about using foreign
exchange reserves aggressively to prop up a depreciating rupee,
Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India,
told television channel CNBC TV-18 on Thursday.
"They (forex reserves) are a result of excess of capital
inflows over the current account deficit and to that extent they
reflect the cushion that we have against our external
liabilities," Gokarn said.
"So the use of reserves aggressively to defend the exchange
rate which may not be defensible beyond a point means that we
end up with the same pressures and with a lower cushion. So we
will be very careful about how we use our reserves."
* India's central bank chief Duvvuri Subbarao pushed ahead
with a rate hike at the October monetary policy meeting,
overruling a majority of external members of an advisory panel
who had argued for a pause, minutes released Thursday showed.
Subbarao went against the recommendations and raised the
repo rate by 25 basis points on Oct. 25, but signalled a hold in
the December policy.
* India will raise limits on external commercial
borrowings(ECBs) for corporates if needed, a finance ministry
official said on Thursday, adding, there is a strong demand for
yuan-denominated debt from Indian corporates.
CONTEXT NEWS
* In August, India allowed foreign investors to buy up to a
cumulative $10 billion in domestic equity funds, opening the
door wider to capital flows into an expanding economy.
Until then, only foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and
overseas Indians were allowed to buy units of domestic mutual
funds. Foreign retail investors had to rely on emerging market
or country-specific overseas funds to take an exposure to India.
* The limit on foreign institutional investor investment in
government bonds has been raised to $15 billion, while those on
corporate debt now stands at a combined $45 billion, of which
$25 billion must be invested in infrastructure bonds.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the
capital markets regulator, is expected to notify the decisions
in the next few days, the official said.
* The central bank has maintained in the past that it does
not target a specific level for the rupee but steps in
only to smoothen excessive currency volatility.
Rupee has been the worst performing currency in Asia so far
this year, having shed nearly 11.8 percent of its value. It is
down 13.4 percent from its 2011 high reached in late July.
* The increase, which was the 13th in a tightening cycle
that began in early 2010 was possibly also the final one, on
expectations that persistently high inflation will finally begin
to ease starting in December.
The central bank's technical advisory panel on monetary
policy has twelve members -- the Governor, the four deputy
governors, and seven external experts.
The central bank released minutes of the technical advisory
committee on monetary policy that was held on Oct. 19. The RBI
takes into account the advice of the committee but the final
decision lies with the central bank chief.
* Current ceiling on overseas borrowings by companies is $30
billion. Companies have raised about $20 billion through
external commercial borrowings between April and October, said
Thomas Mathew, joint secretary in the finance ministry.
Indian firms had borrowed $24.62 billion from overseas in
the last fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2011.
