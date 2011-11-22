Nov 22 - Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* India's central bank chief said on Tuesday he could not comment on whether the bank was intervening in the foreign exchange market to stem the rupee's slide, but it was watching the situation and would ensure the exchange rate does not impair economic stability.

"We expect that a reverse adjustment (in the rupee) will take place when the European situation resolves itself," Duvvuri Subbarao said on the sidelines of an event in Hyderabad.

* India's finance minister said the volatility in the rupee reflects uncertainty in the international market and that central bank intervention would have helped had the fall been triggered by domestic factors.

"We expect there will be a self correction in the market," Pranab Mukherjee told reporters on Tuesday, without elaborating.

* India's central bank chief on Tuesday said monetary steps may still be warranted to curb inflation expectations amid sustained high food inflation, flagging the need to revisit politically sensitive subsidy schemes in agriculture.

"The direct role of monetary policy in combating food price pressures is limited, but in the face of sustained high food inflation, monetary action may still be warranted to anchor inflation expectations," Duvvuri Subbarao said in a speech at a conference in the southern city of Hyderabad.

* India's trade secretary Rahul Khullar asked not to overreact to the weakening rupee, after the local currency skidded to an all-time low.

"I think we should not overreact to movements in the exchange rate...understand that there are good reasons for what is happening," Khullar told reporters on Tuesday.

* Global commodity prices have not softened as much as anticipated as speculators are keeping prices high, India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday in a statement.

CONTEXT NEWS

* The rupee on Tuesday touched a record low of 52.73 against the U.S. dollar as oil refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars, with the currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a swelling current account deficit and fears over the global economy and euro zone.

Exposure to short-term portfolio flows, a rising oil import bill and worsening government finances have heightened the risk of the rupee, Asia's worst-performing currency this year, and the outlook remains bearish.

* Oil prices held near $107 a barrel on Tuesday as fresh sanctions, and the prospect of military action, against Iran offset persistent worries about the health of Western economies and fuel demand.

