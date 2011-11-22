Nov 22 - Following are statements from Indian
policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.
* India's central bank chief said on Tuesday he could not
comment on whether the bank was intervening in the foreign
exchange market to stem the rupee's slide, but it was watching
the situation and would ensure the exchange rate does not impair
economic stability.
"We expect that a reverse adjustment (in the rupee) will
take place when the European situation resolves itself," Duvvuri
Subbarao said on the sidelines of an event in Hyderabad.
* India's finance minister said the volatility in the rupee
reflects uncertainty in the international market and that
central bank intervention would have helped had the fall been
triggered by domestic factors.
"We expect there will be a self correction in the market,"
Pranab Mukherjee told reporters on Tuesday, without elaborating.
* India's central bank chief on Tuesday said monetary steps
may still be warranted to curb inflation expectations amid
sustained high food inflation, flagging the need to revisit
politically sensitive subsidy schemes in agriculture.
"The direct role of monetary policy in combating food price
pressures is limited, but in the face of sustained high food
inflation, monetary action may still be warranted to anchor
inflation expectations," Duvvuri Subbarao said in a speech at a
conference in the southern city of Hyderabad.
* India's trade secretary Rahul Khullar asked not to
overreact to the weakening rupee, after the local currency
skidded to an all-time low.
"I think we should not overreact to movements in the
exchange rate...understand that there are good reasons for what
is happening," Khullar told reporters on Tuesday.
* Global commodity prices have not softened as much as
anticipated as speculators are keeping prices high, India's
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday in a
statement.
CONTEXT NEWS
* The rupee on Tuesday touched a record low of 52.73 against
the U.S. dollar as oil refiners and other companies scrambled to
buy dollars, with the currency looking increasingly vulnerable
to a swelling current account deficit and fears over the global
economy and euro zone.
Exposure to short-term portfolio flows, a rising oil import
bill and worsening government finances have heightened the risk
of the rupee, Asia's worst-performing currency this year, and
the outlook remains bearish.
* Oil prices held near $107 a barrel on Tuesday as fresh
sanctions, and the prospect of military action, against Iran
offset persistent worries about the health of Western economies
and fuel demand.
