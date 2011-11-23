Nov 23 - Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* Denotes new entry.

* India's central bank said it was removing the limit of $100 million placed on net supply of foreign exchange in the market through rupee swaps.

"On a review, it has been decided to remove the above limit of USD 100 million placed for these swap transactions," the central bank said in notification on Wednesday.

* India's finance ministry is not in favour of any "undue" intervention by the central bank in the forex market to prop up the rupee, a senior finance ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday, a day after the local currency hit a record low against the U.S. dollar.

"We are not in favour of undue interventions by the Reserve Bank except to check volatility, because of macro-economic implications for the next year," the source, who declined to be named, said.

"The rupee is depreciating mainly because of external reasons which are outside our control."

* The Indian cabinet will discuss on Thursday allowing 51 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail and 100 percent in single-brand retail, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"The policy on FDI in retail is on the cabinet agenda," Neelam Kapur, principal director general with the Indian government told Reuters.

* India is considering setting up a sovereign wealth fund to procure energy assets overseas, Namo Narain Meena, a junior finance minister told lawmakers.

"The issues regarding the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund are under discussion," the minister said in a written reply to the upper house of parliament on Wednesday, adding no final decision had been taken yet.

* The Indian government has no proposal to lower the securities transaction tax for capital market transactions, S.S. Palanimanickam, a junior finance minister told lawmakers.

The minister, in a written reply to the upper house of the parliament on Wednesday, said the securities transaction tax receipts had declined by around 18 percent to 29.6 billion rupees ($565.9 million) during the first six months in the current fiscal year from a year-ago period.

CONTEXT NEWS

* There were no limits on banks for undertaking swaps to facilitate customers to hedge their foreign exchange exposures, but there was a limit of $100 million for net supply of foreign exchange in the market.

* The government will release official figures of GDP for the second quarter ending September next week.

The rupee slid to an all-time low of 52.73 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as foreign investors continued to pare their exposure to Asia's third-largest economy on lingering global uncertainty and mounting worries over the domestic economy.

* India currently allows 51 percent foreign investment in single-brand retailers and 100 percent for wholesale operations, a policy that the world's top retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Carrefour among others have lobbied to change for years.

The finance ministry has thrown its weight behind a proposal to open the so-called multi-brand retail sector to foreign direct investors, a policy change that has been in the works for years but has snagged on opposition from smaller retailers.

* Senior government officials had said in July that India was considering setting up a sovereign wealth fund with more than $10 billion in assets to buy energy assets abroad to feed growing domestic demand.

But the sources said the plan to create the country's first sovereign wealth fund (SWF) was still at an early stage amid concerns from the central bank about setting aside part of the country's foreign exchange reserves for the scheme.

* Traders have been lobbying for reducing the securities transaction tax, arguing that the move would help revive the lacklustre stock markets.

The tax rate, related to transactions on different types of securities, varies from 0.017 per cent to 0.25 per cent, depending upon the type of security traded and transaction -- whether sale or purchase.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

----------------

Data: Weekly data on water levels in 81 main reservoirs

Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT)

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

--------------

Data: Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT)

($1 = 52.2975 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)