* Rules stipulating that foreign supermarkets will have to source 30 percent of produce from smaller industries cannot be restricted to the Indian market, as this would violate World Trade Organisation (WTO) guidelines, a senior official said.

"It would violate WTO guidelines," Industry Secretary P.K. Chaudhary told Reuters on Friday.

* India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Friday that the government's new policy to allow foreign supermarkets into the country would create 10 million jobs over three years, while not affecting smaller, domestic retailers.

* Allowing foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail is important for India's overall economic growth and in controlling inflation, the country's central bank chief Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday.

"That (cabinet decision on FDI in retail) is actually a visible measure that will bring in the right type of capital in the country," he said.

"It's important not only for raising overall growth but also important for containing inflation and improving the quality of life for over 50 percent of population."

* Volatility in the foreign exchange market will remain until the euro zone crisis is resolved, India's central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday.

"Until there is a credible solution to the sovereign debt problem in Europe, we will see movements in the exchange rate," Subbarao said.

"The Reserve bank is watching the rupee movement. We have taken some action. Whether we will intervene in the foreign exchange market or not is not something that I can tell you directly."

* The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not requested India to provide funds to help combat the debt crisis in Europe, the country's junior finance minister told parliament on Friday.

"No such request has been received from the International Monetary Fund to help in saving Europe from a fresh debt crisis," Namo Narain Meena said in response to a question in the lower house of parliament.

* India's growth story is still "credible", the central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday.

Inflation should be brought down first to 5 percent, and then lower, consistent with India's broader integration into the global economy, Subbarao said in a speech in Chandigarh, an advance copy of which was provided to the media.

CONTEXT NEWS

* The policy came with a condition to source from smaller industries as a way of spreading the benefits of the policy change to Indian firms, but New Delhi cannot by law mandate that the sourcing comes from Indian companies, he said.

The government on Thursday approved 51 percent foreign direct investment in the supermarket sector, paving the entry of firms such as Wal-Mart, Tesco and Carrefour into one of the world's largest untapped markets.

* The rupee has skidded nearly 17 percent from a 2011 high reached in late July as risk-averse investors flee emerging markets, increasing the difficulties for a government already struggling with high inflation, slowing economic growth and a widening trade gap.

The rupee touched an all-time low of 52.73 on Tuesday and state-run banks were spotted selling dollars in the market in recent sessions, sparking talk of RBI intervention.

* The IMF on Tuesday beefed up its lending instruments and launched a six-month liquidity line, throwing help to countries with solid policies that may be at risk from the euro zone debt crisis.

* The Reserve Bank of India has lowered the country's growth forecast to 7.6 percent for the current fiscal year ending in March from 8 percent previously.

