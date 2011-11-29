Nov 29 - Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh failed to break on Tuesday an impasse with opposition parties and his own political allies demanding a rollback of a reform allowing foreign supermarket giants to enter the country's $450 billion retail market.

"We are willing to discuss whatever the opposition wants, but they should allow the House to function," said Rajiv Shukla, junior parliamentary affairs minister.

CONTEXT NEWS

* The deadlock means Singh's Congress party-led coalition faces further opposition disruption of parliament -- which has been adjourned for six days already -- threatening other major bills, such as the one on food subsidies for the poor.

The retail reform, which would allow global chains like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Carrefour to own up to 51 percent of retail ventures, remains in limbo as talks between the government and political parties failed to make any breakthrough.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

------------------

GDP data for September quarter.

Infrastructure output for October.

April-October fiscal deficit.

October consumer price index.

THURSDAY, Dec. 1

----------------

October trade data.

Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT).

India November manufacturing PMI.

FRIDAY, Dec. 2

--------------

Data: Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT). (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)