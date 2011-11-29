Nov 29 - Following are statements from Indian
policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.
* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh failed to break on
Tuesday an impasse with opposition parties and his own political
allies demanding a rollback of a reform allowing foreign
supermarket giants to enter the country's $450 billion retail
market.
"We are willing to discuss whatever the opposition wants,
but they should allow the House to function," said Rajiv Shukla,
junior parliamentary affairs minister.
CONTEXT NEWS
* The deadlock means Singh's Congress party-led coalition
faces further opposition disruption of parliament -- which has
been adjourned for six days already -- threatening other major
bills, such as the one on food subsidies for the poor.
The retail reform, which would allow global chains like
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Carrefour to own up to
51 percent of retail ventures, remains in limbo as talks between
the government and political parties failed to make any
breakthrough.
SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30
------------------
GDP data for September quarter.
Infrastructure output for October.
April-October fiscal deficit.
October consumer price index.
THURSDAY, Dec. 1
----------------
October trade data.
Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT).
India November manufacturing PMI.
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
--------------
Data: Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT).
