Nov 30

* India's economy is expected to grow 7.3 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2012, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told reporters on Wednesday, adding, the reading for the September quarter fell below the government's expectations.

"Taking into account the trend of the last two quarters, I expect the GDP growth to be 7.3 percent (in 2011/12)," he said.

Mukherjee said global financial problems had adversely affected domestic growth.

* Investment in India should pick up in the second half of the fiscal year and help boost growth, which slowed to its weakest pace in more than two years in the September quarter, a senior government adviser said on Wednesday.

Montek Singh Ahluwalia told TV news channel ET Now the economy would grow 7-7.5 percent for the full fiscal year to March.

"If there is a slowdown in growth for whatever reasons, you will get a temporary widening of fiscal deficit. How much it will be? It is for the finance ministry to pronounce.

"There are reasons why it will deteriorate. But we do not know the offsetting factors, which is expenditures that may not take place."

* India's economic growth in the current fiscal year ending March 2012 is expected to be around 7.5 percent, as the growth in fourth quarter will be better than the 6.9 percent growth logged in the second quarter, the chief economic adviser to the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"The 4.6 percent is a target we are very keen on. But a small slippage on that is a possibility," said Kaushik Basu on Wednesday.

"Third quarter will also be a difficult one."

* India's government refused to allow a parliamentary vote on Wednesday on rolling back controversial retail reforms, and the current legislative session now faces more disruption, making it unlikely that any significant laws will be passed this year.

"(He) rejected the very idea of an adjournment motion, but said the government is open to discuss in parliament FDI (foreign direct investment) in retail," a senior Congress party lawmaker said.

* India's central bank prefers stable flows for foreign investment, deputy governor H.R. Khan said on Wednesday.

CONTEXT NEWS

* India's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two years in the quarter that ended in September, revealing the heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having on Asia's third-biggest economy.

Gross domestic product grew 6.9 percent in the second quarter of the current financial year, slipping below 8 percent for the third straight quarter.

* Economists suspected the pace of economic growth may languish at 7 percent in the coming quarters, and that even if the central bank isn't willing to cut interest rates, it might feel compelled to ease monetary conditions by other means.

The economy has been hit by a confluence of factors. Inflation has been persistently high all year, policy inertia has hurt investment and industrial output and, now, capital outflows have pushed the rupee to new lows.

* Free market champions when in power, the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party now fiercely opposes FDI in retail, and plans protests in Delhi on Friday in support of small traders. Party activists have protested in several cities this week.

* India has as policy preferred foreign direct investment over portfolio inflows as the former tends to be more stable in nature.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

THURSDAY, Dec. 1

October trade data.

Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT).

India November manufacturing PMI.

FRIDAY, Dec. 2

Data: Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT). (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)