Nov 30 Following are statements from
Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled
events.
* Denotes new entry.
* India's economy is expected to grow 7.3 percent in the
fiscal year ending March 2012, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee
told reporters on Wednesday, adding, the reading for the
September quarter fell below the government's expectations.
"Taking into account the trend of the last two quarters, I
expect the GDP growth to be 7.3 percent (in 2011/12)," he said.
Mukherjee said global financial problems had adversely
affected domestic growth.
* Investment in India should pick up in the second half of
the fiscal year and help boost growth, which slowed to its
weakest pace in more than two years in the September quarter, a
senior government adviser said on Wednesday.
Montek Singh Ahluwalia told TV news channel ET Now the
economy would grow 7-7.5 percent for the full fiscal year to
March.
"If there is a slowdown in growth for whatever reasons, you
will get a temporary widening of fiscal deficit. How much it
will be? It is for the finance ministry to pronounce.
"There are reasons why it will deteriorate. But we do not
know the offsetting factors, which is expenditures that may not
take place."
* India's economic growth in the current fiscal year ending
March 2012 is expected to be around 7.5 percent, as the growth
in fourth quarter will be better than the 6.9 percent growth
logged in the second quarter, the chief economic adviser to the
finance ministry said on Wednesday.
"The 4.6 percent is a target we are very keen on. But a
small slippage on that is a possibility," said Kaushik Basu on
Wednesday.
"Third quarter will also be a difficult one."
* India's government refused to allow a parliamentary vote
on Wednesday on rolling back controversial retail reforms, and
the current legislative session now faces more disruption,
making it unlikely that any significant laws will be passed this
year.
"(He) rejected the very idea of an adjournment motion, but
said the government is open to discuss in parliament FDI
(foreign direct investment) in retail," a senior Congress party
lawmaker said.
* India's central bank prefers stable flows for foreign
investment, deputy governor H.R. Khan said on Wednesday.
CONTEXT NEWS
* India's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two
years in the quarter that ended in September, revealing the
heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and
crisis-hit global capital markets are having on Asia's
third-biggest economy.
Gross domestic product grew 6.9 percent in the
second quarter of the current financial year, slipping below 8
percent for the third straight quarter.
* Economists suspected the pace of economic growth may
languish at 7 percent in the coming quarters, and that even if
the central bank isn't willing to cut interest rates, it might
feel compelled to ease monetary conditions by other means.
The economy has been hit by a confluence of factors.
Inflation has been persistently high all year, policy inertia
has hurt investment and industrial output and, now, capital
outflows have pushed the rupee to new lows.
* Free market champions when in power, the main opposition
Bharatiya Janata Party now fiercely opposes FDI in retail, and
plans protests in Delhi on Friday in support of small traders.
Party activists have protested in several cities this week.
* India has as policy preferred foreign direct investment
over portfolio inflows as the former tends to be more stable in
nature.
SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:
THURSDAY, Dec. 1
----------------
October trade data.
Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT).
India November manufacturing PMI.
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
--------------
Data: Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT).
(Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini
Menon)