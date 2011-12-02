Dec 2 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* Flows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India are better than last year, the finance minister said on Friday, but warned outflows of portfolio investments were a matter of concern.

"Up to now, the indication is that the FDI inflow is much better compared to last year, but FII (foreign institutional investor) outflow is an area of concern," Pranab Mukherjee said.

Mukherjee also said he was confident the economy would grow more than 7.5 percent in the 2011/12 fiscal year.

"Taking into account (the trend) of the last two quarters, it appears growth (in the year to March 2012) would be over 7.5 percent."

* India's slowing economy will likely pick up in the January-March quarter, but a slowdown in investment will have some impact over the next year, the chief economic adviser to the finance ministry, Kaushik Basu, said on Friday.

* Moves to open India's supermarket sector to foreign direct investors will benefit both consumers and farmers, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission said on Friday, the latest official to defend a controversial policy passed last week.

"In my view, it is absolutely the right thing to do if you care about farmers and consumers. The view that farmers will be cheated (by foreign players) has no basis," Montek Singh Ahluwalia said.

CONTEXT NEWS

* Between April and September 2011, India received $19.14 billion in foreign direct investments. Foreign funds, however, have been net sellers of more than $500 million of Indian shares so far in 2011, compared with record buying of more than $29 billion last year.

Asia's third-largest economy grew at 6.9 percent in the quarter to end-September, much slower than 7.7 percent growth in the previous quarter, data showed on Wednesday.

* India's economy expanded at its weakest pace in more than two years in the quarter that ended in September, revealing the heavy toll high inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having on the economy.

Earlier this week, the minister said the economy would grow 7.3 percent this year.

* Tens of thousands of small shopkeepers went on strike across India on Thursday to protest a government decision to allow foreign retail giants like Wal-Mart Stores Inc to enter the country's $450 billion retail market.

Critics of the policy said it would cripple domestic industry and create huge job losses.

(Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)