Dec 5 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* India's interior ministry has cleared British oil firm Cairn Energy's $6 billion deal to sell a stake in its Indian business to Vedanta Resources in the final government approval needed, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the interior ministry could not comment immediately.

* India's fuel exports are likely to touch about 70 million tonnes by 2014, a government statement said on Monday, compared with 50 million tonnes exported in the 2010/11 financial year.

"With Africa's economic development picking up momentum and its energy demand increasing, India is poised to become a dependable supplier of petroleum products to Africa," said the statement released ahead of this week's India-Africa Hydrocarbon Summit.

* India has issued a formal order for 1 million tonnes of sugar exports under open general licence (OGL), a government statement showed on Monday, nearly a fortnight after the world's top sugar consumer allowed such sales as output is seen exceeding demand.

"It has been decided to allow exports of 1 million tonnes of raws, white and refined sugar under OGL," the statement, dated Dec. 2, on the food ministry's website showed.

* Cairn Energy has been waiting for more than a year to conclude the deal, which will see miner Vedanta buy a majority stake in oil producer Cairn India.

Vedanta said in November it expected to complete the deal within this quarter.

* India's fuel exports will rise as the country has been expanding its refining capacity, which is expected to rise 20 percent to about 4.65 million barrels per day at the end of the current fiscal year in March 2012.

India has a surplus refining capacity, but it still imports fuel as private firms, controlling over a third of current capacity, prefer to export as they do not get compensation for selling fuels at state-set cheaper rates.

* India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is seen producing 25-26 million tonnes of sugar in the current sugar year that began on Oct. 1, and after meeting domestic demand, about 4 million tonnes could be available for staggered exports.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

TUESDAY, Dec. 7

Market holiday on account of a religious festival.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT).

FRIDAY, Dec. 9

Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT).