Dec 5 Following are statements from Indian
policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.
* Denotes new entry.
* India's interior ministry has cleared British oil firm
Cairn Energy's $6 billion deal to sell a stake in its
Indian business to Vedanta Resources in the final
government approval needed, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter said on Monday.
A spokeswoman for the interior ministry could not comment
immediately.
* India's fuel exports are likely to touch about 70 million
tonnes by 2014, a government statement said on Monday, compared
with 50 million tonnes exported in the 2010/11 financial year.
"With Africa's economic development picking up momentum and
its energy demand increasing, India is poised to become a
dependable supplier of petroleum products to Africa," said the
statement released ahead of this week's India-Africa Hydrocarbon
Summit.
* India has issued a formal order for 1 million tonnes of
sugar exports under open general licence (OGL), a government
statement showed on Monday, nearly a fortnight after the world's
top sugar consumer allowed such sales as output is seen
exceeding demand.
"It has been decided to allow exports of 1 million tonnes of
raws, white and refined sugar under OGL," the statement, dated
Dec. 2, on the food ministry's website showed.
CONTEXT NEWS
* Cairn Energy has been waiting for more than a year to
conclude the deal, which will see miner Vedanta buy a majority
stake in oil producer Cairn India.
Vedanta said in November it expected to complete the deal
within this quarter.
* India's fuel exports will rise as the country has been
expanding its refining capacity, which is expected to rise 20
percent to about 4.65 million barrels per day at the end of the
current fiscal year in March 2012.
India has a surplus refining capacity, but it still imports
fuel as private firms, controlling over a third of current
capacity, prefer to export as they do not get compensation for
selling fuels at state-set cheaper rates.
* India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is
seen producing 25-26 million tonnes of sugar in the current
sugar year that began on Oct. 1, and after meeting domestic
demand, about 4 million tonnes could be available for staggered
exports.
SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:
TUESDAY, Dec. 7
------------------
Market holiday on account of a religious festival.
THURSDAY, Dec. 8
----------------
Food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT).
FRIDAY, Dec. 9
--------------
Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT).
(Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini
Menon)