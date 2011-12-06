Dec. 6 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* India has asked operators of social media networks, including Facebook and Google, to screen user content and remove any offensive material, the information technology and telecoms minister said, but denied the move was censorship.

"We have to take care of the sensibilities of our people, we have to protect their sensibilities. Our cultural ethos is very important to us," Kapil Sibal said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"We'll certainly evolve guidelines to ensure that such blasphemous material is not part of content on any platform."

* India's bloggers and Twitter users poured ridicule on the minister after a New York Times report on Monday said Sibal had called executives about six weeks ago and had shown them a Facebook page that maligned ruling Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi and told them it was "unacceptable."

Sibal said he asked the companies in September to remove images and statements offensive to religious groups, but the companies had rebuffed his requests.

