* India has suspended its move to open the country's $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, backtracking over one of its boldest reforms in years in the face of a huge political backlash.

"The decision is suspended till the consensus is developed through consultation among various stakeholders," the finance ministry said in a statement, giving no timeframe for the reform to be back on track.

* The government is committed to sustaining growth of the country's telecoms sector, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said, seeking to boost investor confidence in the once-booming sector that has been hit by regulatory uncertainties.

"I am aware of some concerns of the telecom industry regarding government policies in the telecom sector," Singh told a gathering of telecoms industry executives.

* India will roll out a long-awaited direct tax code, aimed at simplifying archaic tax laws, on April 1, 2012, television channels reported Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee as saying.

"The proposed Direct Taxes Code brings together the policy initiatives on direct taxes. It is slated to come into force from the next financial year," he said.

* India plans to enter into tax information exchange agreements with 17 countries, the finance secretary said.

"India has received information, including bank details, from 10 countries under tax avoidance agreement," R.S. Gujral said.

"Government is taking action on the information."

He also said India sought to amend its direct taxation avoidance agreements with 75 countries.

* Both ruling Congress party allies and opposition parties, fearing massive job losses for millions of small shopkeepers, had disrupted parliament for two weeks in protest, stalling some key bills such as increased food subsidies for the poor.

Allowing foreign direct investment into a retail industry dominated by small shops was trumpeted by Congress as a policy that would help ease stubbornly high inflation, improve supply-chain infrastructure, and create millions of jobs.

* India's telecoms market, the second-largest in the world after China, has struggled in recent years due to ferocious competition and a massive graft scandal, prompting authorities to overhaul decades-old industry regulations.

A former telecoms minister in Singh's government and a lawmaker of the ruling coalition are among the 14 individuals and three companies charged in a case where the state auditor has estimated a revenue loss of up to $39 billion to the government due to below-market price sale of licences in 2007-08.

* The direct tax code intends to cut tax rates to bring more people and companies under the tax net, phase out profit-linked exemptions for companies and replace them with investment-linked incentives.

* The government has been under pressure from opposition parties to renegotiate a treaty blamed for huge revenue losses, as Indian investors ship their money to Mauritius and then funnel it back untaxed.

The issue of so-called 'black money', or funds stashed illegally to avoid tax, has become a political hot potato as the government reels under a slew of corruption scandals that have dented investor confidence.

