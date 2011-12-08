Dec 8 Following are statements from Indian
policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.
* Denotes new entry.
* India received foreign direct investment worth $25.8
billion between April and September, compared with $11 billion
in the corresponding period a year ago, Finance Minister Pranab
Mukherjee told lawmakers on Thursday.
* India's central bank has already factored in some
depreciation in the rupee and high oil prices while projecting
the end-March headline inflation at 7 percent, its chief said on
Thursday.
Duvvuri Subbarao also said the central bank intervenes in
the forex market only to manage volatility and that the bank
would do whatever was needed to manage liquidity.
* India's infrastructure debt fund may get announced in next
month or two, Gajendra Haldea, infrastructure adviser at the
Planning Commission, said on Thursday.
He also said India was likely to miss by $22 billion its
target of investing $500 billion in infrastructure under the
current five-year plan ending in March 2012.
CONTEXT NEWS
* In the 2010/11 fiscal year, which ended in March 2011, FDI
inflows into India had declined an annual 25 percent to $19.42
billion.
* The rupee has skidded nearly 17 percent from a 2011 high
reached in late July as risk-averse investors flee emerging
markets, increasing the difficulties for a government already
struggling with high inflation, slowing economic growth and a
widening trade gap.
India's headline inflation has stayed stubbornly above 9
percent for the 11th month in October, despite 13 rate increases
by the RBI since March 2010.
Oil rose above $110 a barrel on Thursday as investors looked
forward to further measures by the European Central Bank (ECB)
to support growth, shrugging off an increase in U.S. crude
stockpiles.
The market has been widely expecting the Reserve Bank of
India to lower the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to ease a liquidity
crunch, which currently at 1 trillion rupees is well in excess
of the RBI's comfort zone.
The cash reserve ratio, currently at 6 percent, is the
proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the
central bank as cash.
* India has pledged to spend $1 trillion on upgrading its
creaking power plants, railways and ports in the five years to
2017 to deal with a key bottleneck to continued growth. Private
cash has been pencilled in for half of that.
India finalised the structure of infrastructure debt funds
in June, an instrument it wants to use to source long-term debt
to finance the country's infrastructure needs, saying they could
be set up as companies or trusts, a finance ministry statement
had said.
SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:
FRIDAY, Dec. 9
--------------
Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT).
(Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini
Menon)