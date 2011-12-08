Dec 8 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* India received foreign direct investment worth $25.8 billion between April and September, compared with $11 billion in the corresponding period a year ago, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told lawmakers on Thursday.

* India's central bank has already factored in some depreciation in the rupee and high oil prices while projecting the end-March headline inflation at 7 percent, its chief said on Thursday.

Duvvuri Subbarao also said the central bank intervenes in the forex market only to manage volatility and that the bank would do whatever was needed to manage liquidity.

* India's infrastructure debt fund may get announced in next month or two, Gajendra Haldea, infrastructure adviser at the Planning Commission, said on Thursday.

He also said India was likely to miss by $22 billion its target of investing $500 billion in infrastructure under the current five-year plan ending in March 2012.

* In the 2010/11 fiscal year, which ended in March 2011, FDI inflows into India had declined an annual 25 percent to $19.42 billion.

* The rupee has skidded nearly 17 percent from a 2011 high reached in late July as risk-averse investors flee emerging markets, increasing the difficulties for a government already struggling with high inflation, slowing economic growth and a widening trade gap.

India's headline inflation has stayed stubbornly above 9 percent for the 11th month in October, despite 13 rate increases by the RBI since March 2010.

Oil rose above $110 a barrel on Thursday as investors looked forward to further measures by the European Central Bank (ECB) to support growth, shrugging off an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.

The market has been widely expecting the Reserve Bank of India to lower the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to ease a liquidity crunch, which currently at 1 trillion rupees is well in excess of the RBI's comfort zone.

The cash reserve ratio, currently at 6 percent, is the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as cash.

* India has pledged to spend $1 trillion on upgrading its creaking power plants, railways and ports in the five years to 2017 to deal with a key bottleneck to continued growth. Private cash has been pencilled in for half of that.

India finalised the structure of infrastructure debt funds in June, an instrument it wants to use to source long-term debt to finance the country's infrastructure needs, saying they could be set up as companies or trusts, a finance ministry statement had said.

