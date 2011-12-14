Dec. 14 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* Denotes new entry.

* India can do little to check the movement in the rupee, which is driven by external factors, the chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council said on Wednesday.

"It (rupee depreciation) could be a temporary phenomenon because of the mismatch between current account deficit and capital flows," C. Rangarajan said.

"If it is temporary, the reserves are there. It can be used by the Reserve Bank (of India) at the appropriate time."

* India's cabinet will discuss approval for a draft law expanding a populist food scheme on Sunday, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said, after deferring a decision this week because of a disagreement over the size of the subsidy plan.

Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday the central government was discussing the bill with individual states and the process could take another 8-10 days. Parliament's current session is scheduled to end on Dec. 22.

* India's chief economic adviser said on Wednesday he expects the country's food inflation to drop to 3 percent within a month.

"I do expect the food inflation to come down below 3 percent within a month," Kaushik Basu said.

* India's economic downturn is expected to be temporary and growth should recover, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Wednesday, following data this week that showed a 5.1 percent contraction in industrial output.

India's banking sector is robust, Mukherjee said, despite worries in some quarters about non-performing assets.

CONTEXT NEWS

* The Indian rupee hit another record low on Wednesday as worse-than-expected inflation data and the U.S. Fed's decision to refrain from new economy-boosting measures heightened concerns that capital outflows from riskier economies could accelerate.

The rupee hit an all-time low of 53.75 earlier in the day, taking the drop since its July high to 18.4 percent.

* The new Food Security Bill intends to expand supply of cheaper grains to India's poor, a plan if ratified by parliament could widen the country's fiscal deficit but secure voter support for the ruling Congress party and its allies in next year's crucial state elections.

It would provide subsidised grain to 75 percent of the people in the countryside and half the urban population -- of about 810 million.

* Food inflation had dropped to 6.60 percent in the year to Nov. 26, its lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years, from an annual 8.00 percent in the previous week.

The wholesale price index (WPI), the main inflation gauge, rose 9.11 percent in November from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October.

India's headline inflation has now been above 9 percent for 12 consecutive months despite 13 rate increases since March 2010 that have lifted the repo rate -- the policy rate -- to a three-year high of 8.5 percent from 4.75 percent.

* Data showed on Monday that India's industrial output slumped more than 5 percent in October from a year earlier, far worse than expected and the first fall in more than two years.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

THURSDAY, Dec. 15

-----------------

Weekly food inflation at around noon (0630 GMT)

FRIDAY, Dec. 16

-------------------

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy.

