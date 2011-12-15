Dec. 15 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events.

* India will need to take new policy initiatives to revive slowing growth and control inflation as fiscal and monetary options are increasingly limited, the finance minister said.

"Options for fiscal steps as well as monetary measures are increasingly limited," Pranab Mukherjee told an industry event on Thursday.

"However, there is potential for policymaking in other areas," he said, without elaborating.

* A target of 400 billion rupees ($7.38 billion) from share sales in state-run firms for the current fiscal year to end-March 2012 may not be met because of unfavourable market conditions, Saumitra Chaudhuri, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, said on Thursday.

Chaudhuri also said that the depreciation of the rupee will negatively impact inflation, which eased in November but still remained above 9 percent for a year now.

"If the rupee depreciates, to that extent the imports become more expensive and those goods, which are not imported but priced at import parity like steel...their prices may go up. That will have a negative impact as far as control of inflation is concerned."

* India's food inflation is easing on the back of seasonal factors -- as new crop arrives in the market -- and statistical base effect, the chief economic adviser to the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Kaushik Basu also said he expects the food inflation to drop to 3 percent in the first week of January.

CONTEXT NEWS

* Economic gloom in India deepened on Thursday with the rupee touching an all-time low of 54.30 against the dollar, hitting another record low, adding to price pressures a day after government data showed inflation in November stayed above 9 percent for the 12th consecutive month.

* Government data released earlier showed annual food inflation sharply eased to 4.35 percent in the week to Dec. 3 -- its lowest reading since late February 2008 -- from an annual 6.60 percent rise in the previous week.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

FRIDAY, Dec. 16

----------------

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy.

Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)