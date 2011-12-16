Dec. 16 Following are statements from
Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled
events.
* Denotes new entry.
* The Indian central bank's decision to leave interest rates
unchanged will help regain the country's economic growth
momentum, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday.
"I am hopeful that today's announcement should help in
regaining growth momentum with improved macro-economic
parameters in the remaining period of the fiscal 2011/12."
* India's central bank cannot speculate on when it will cut
interest rates in Asia's third-largest economy, governor Duvvuri
Subbarao told reporters on Friday, after the bank paused a
tightening cycle that had seen it raise rates 13 times since
March 2010.
CONTEXT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates on hold on
Friday, as the Indian economy shows a worrying combination of
increasing signs of weakness and high inflation, and said
further rate increases may not be warranted, with future policy
actions likely to respond to risks to growth.
Earlier this week, data showed that India's industrial
output slumped more than 5 percent in October from a year
earlier. Overall economic growth slowed to 6.9 percent in the
September quarter, its weakest in two years.
Economic gloom in India deepened on Thursday with the rupee
touching an all-time low of 54.30 against the dollar, hitting
another record low, adding to price pressures a day after
government data showed inflation in November stayed above 9
percent for the 12th consecutive month.
SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:
FRIDAY, Dec. 16
----------------
Forex reserves at 5 p.m.
(Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini
Menon)