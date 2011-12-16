Dec. 16 Following are statements from Indian policymakers as well as the latest news and scheduled events. * Denotes new entry. * The Indian central bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged will help regain the country's economic growth momentum, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday. "I am hopeful that today's announcement should help in regaining growth momentum with improved macro-economic parameters in the remaining period of the fiscal 2011/12." * India's central bank cannot speculate on when it will cut interest rates in Asia's third-largest economy, governor Duvvuri Subbarao told reporters on Friday, after the bank paused a tightening cycle that had seen it raise rates 13 times since March 2010. CONTEXT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates on hold on Friday, as the Indian economy shows a worrying combination of increasing signs of weakness and high inflation, and said further rate increases may not be warranted, with future policy actions likely to respond to risks to growth. Earlier this week, data showed that India's industrial output slumped more than 5 percent in October from a year earlier. Overall economic growth slowed to 6.9 percent in the September quarter, its weakest in two years. Economic gloom in India deepened on Thursday with the rupee touching an all-time low of 54.30 against the dollar, hitting another record low, adding to price pressures a day after government data showed inflation in November stayed above 9 percent for the 12th consecutive month. SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK: FRIDAY, Dec. 16 ---------------- Forex reserves at 5 p.m. (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)