Dec. 28

* Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda called for greater economic relations between two of Asia's largest economies on Wednesday, after India's trade minister said bilateral commerce was on track to reach a relatively low $25 billion by 2014.

"I believe that India's middle class will be the driving force if the manufacturing sector grows in India...we can achieve greater trade volumes," Noda said at a meeting with business leaders in New Delhi.

"We can and should step up economic relations between the two countries," he said.

* India and Japan enjoy warm diplomatic ties, but at a paltry $15 billion, bilateral trade in 2010 was less than 5 percent of Japan's commerce with China.

Noda was on a one-day trip to India to boost financial cooperation between Asia's second and third largest economies, which are also working more closely on security issues along with the United States.

Japan and India are in the final stages of deciding on a dollar swap agreement which may be announced during Noda's visit and would help defend the rupee, Asia's worst performing currency in 2011.

SCHEDULED EVENTS THIS WEEK:

THURSDAY, Dec. 29

Data: Weekly inflation numbers at around noon

FRIDAY, Dec. 30

Data: Fiscal deficit for April-November period.

(Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)